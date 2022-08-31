Fairgoers will have a hot time at county fair

TWIN FALLS — This week’s Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo will come with an extra dose of sunshine.

The record temperatures expected this week might not be a welcome sight to some fairgoers, Marketing Manager Nancy Pitz said, so she’s expecting to see a change in the busy times at the fair.

“We anticipate the crowd will come a little later in the day,” Pitz said Wednesday, as she helped oversee the last-minute rush to get some late-coming vendors set up. “It should be pleasant during the evenings.”

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory this week and expects high temperatures to hover around 100 degrees in Filer. Some days are expected to be about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Pitz is urging fairgoers to take precautions, including drinking lots of fluids and taking advantage of the shade, if they choose to come during the heat of the day.

“I don’t know what else we could do, except to get Mother Nature to turn down the temperature,” she said.

There are water fountains by the restrooms by the merchants buildings, she said, and several shady places, with the opportunity to come indoors at numerous buildings. Fairgoers can bring their own water, and take their own water bottles into the grandstand events.

Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the fairgrounds will offer assistance to people needing medical help.

The fair, which runs through Labor Day, averaged about 80,000 to 90,000 attendees until the pandemic arrived. Numbers have declined over the past couple of years.

Not just the fair

It isn’t just fairgoers who are wishing for lower temperatures.

Josh Richards, park manager for the city of Hagerman, was bracing for temperatures near 105 degrees on Wednesday and wasn't too happy about it.

“I’m usually pretty happy about everything, but the heat can take a toll,” Richards said, adding that he has talked to many people who are looking forward to more normal temperatures.

“Water, lots of water,” is his way of coping with the high temperatures. Richards said he “easily” drinks two gallons of water per day and has been starting work early on many days, taking advantage of the cooler morning temperatures. During the hot afternoon hours, he does more inside work, including equipment maintenance and cleaning.

But he knows he is in the same situation as other people whose jobs involve outdoor work, from utility workers to construction crews.

“We can’t shut down,” he said. Despite the hot weather, he said he takes care of the parks as if they were his front lawn.

The hotter temperatures mean more watering for the city’s full-size park and pocket-sized park. Mowing is a constant job.

“You basically ride... until you can’t go any more,” Richards said. "It can get pretty hot."

John Pauley, aquatics director of the Twin Falls City Pool, said plenty of people have been cooling off at the pool. Usually, the number of swimmers goes down as the school year approaches, "but we've stayed pretty busy till the end."