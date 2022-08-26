Fairgoers warned of fraudulent tickets

TWIN FALLS — Nancy Pitz remembers last year when a fairgoer handed her a ticket in an attempt to get into a concert VIP pit party.

Something didn't look right.

Pitz, marketing director for the Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo, said the ticket was fraudulent, perhaps purchased from a third-party website. Needless to say, the man didn't get into the event, and his girlfriend was left telling him that he should have left the ticket-buying to her.

"We know what our tickets are supposed to look like," said Pitz, who is urging caution when it comes to ticket buying.

To be sure they are legitimate, she said, people should purchase directly from the fair, either at the office or the website at www.tfcfair.com. Carnival tickets are being sold by Oasis Stop 'N Go.

Counterfeit or other fraudulent tickets aren't a huge problem at the fair, Pitz said, with only a few incidents each year.

"We just want people to be cautious," she said. If someone is buying tickets from a close friend, that's probably not going to be a problem, but buying them locally from strangers or websites can leave you left out of an event with a lighter wallet.

Tickets are still available for the shows, including Wednesday's Ponies, Pistols & Pistons, country singer Scotty McCreery's performance on Sept. 4, the Sept. 5 Western Grand National Truck/Tractor Pulls and the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Sept. 1-3.

Tickets are for sale on third-party sites such as Ticketmaster, but Pitz isn't going to vouch for them. In addition, someone will likely pay more on those sites than purchasing them directly from the fair, she said.

On Friday, a pair of Scotty McCreery tickets were listed on Ticketmaster for $105.51, after taxes and fees. A pair of tickets on the Twin Falls County Fair website could be purchased for $68.

Fraudulent tickets are a concern nationwide, Pitz said. According to a 2018 poll of 1,000 adults in the U.S., 12% reported they had purchased a concert ticket online that turned out to be scams.