Fairfield woman killed in crash near Gooding

GOODING — A Fairfield woman died Thursday evening in a crash north of Gooding.
About 5:45 p.m., Lanea L. Fields, 65, was northbound on Idaho Highway 46 in a 2010 Ford Focus. Idaho State Police said Fields drove off the road on a curve, then lost control of her car. The car went down an embankment, hit a rock wall and rolled, police said.
Fields was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car as it rolled. She died at the scene.
The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding Fire Department assisted ISP.