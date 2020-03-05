Fairfield woman killed in crash near Gooding
0 comments
breaking top story

Fairfield woman killed in crash near Gooding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

GOODING — A Fairfield woman died Thursday evening in a crash north of Gooding.

About 5:45 p.m., Lanea L. Fields, 65, was northbound on Idaho Highway 46 in a 2010 Ford Focus. Idaho State Police said Fields drove off the road on a curve, then lost control of her car. The car went down an embankment, hit a rock wall and rolled, police said.

Fields was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car as it rolled. She died at the scene.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding Fire Department assisted ISP.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News