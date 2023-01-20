 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fairfield teen hurt after rollover

  • 0
Police Lights

A Fairfield teenager was injured Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle rollover south of Galena Lodge in Blaine County.

Jerome man dies from injuries after Dec. 1 crash

The 17-year-old was northbound at 8:59 a.m. on Idaho Highway 75 near milepost 149 when he lost control of his 1993 Toyota pickup after hitting a patch of ice, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck hit a snowbank and rolled onto its roof before coming to a stop on its passenger side.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Newly discovered photos of Warsaw Ghetto uprising to go on display

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News