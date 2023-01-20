Fairfield teen hurt after rollover

A Fairfield teenager was injured Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle rollover south of Galena Lodge in Blaine County.
The 17-year-old was northbound at 8:59 a.m. on Idaho Highway 75 near milepost 149 when he lost control of his 1993 Toyota pickup after hitting a patch of ice, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said. The truck hit a snowbank and rolled onto its roof before coming to a stop on its passenger side.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, police said.