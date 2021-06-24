Fairfield man injured in crash

TIMES-NEWS
FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man was injured in a crash Thursday morning when he was thrown from his car, Idaho State Police said.
About 7:45 a.m., ISP investigated the single-car crash at milepost 135 on Idaho Highway 46, south of Fairfield.
Paul Nelson, 57, was northbound in a 2003 Ford Focus and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He went off the right shoulder and rolled. ISP said Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.
Nelson was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. This crash is under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.