Fairfield man injured in crash

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man was injured in a crash Thursday morning when he was thrown from his car, Idaho State Police said.

About 7:45 a.m., ISP investigated the single-car crash at milepost 135 on Idaho Highway 46, south of Fairfield.

Paul Nelson, 57, was northbound in a 2003 Ford Focus and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He went off the right shoulder and rolled. ISP said Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

Nelson was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. This crash is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0