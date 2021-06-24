 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairfield man injured in crash
0 comments
breaking

Fairfield man injured in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man was injured in a crash Thursday morning when he was thrown from his car, Idaho State Police said.

About 7:45 a.m., ISP investigated the single-car crash at milepost 135 on Idaho Highway 46, south of Fairfield.

Paul Nelson, 57, was northbound in a 2003 Ford Focus and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He went off the right shoulder and rolled. ISP said Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

Nelson was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. This crash is under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News