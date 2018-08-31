TWIN FALLS — To many, the fair is synonymous with food and fun, but if you’re not careful it will break the bank before you’re done.
After spending close to $20 for a couple to get into the fair, many may look down at their wallets and find cobwebs. Fear not, because there is a way to have a fair date without having to refinance your house.
With a budget of only $25 after admission, my wife and I set out to find the best bang for our buck. Our requirements entailed food, entertainment and a souvenir without going over budget.
If you’re looking to take a date to the fair, I recommend eating beforehand. Food is going to be the most expensive aspect of your date. If your intention is to sample some deep friend delicacies instead of eating an entire meal, fair food becomes much more accessible.
Our recommendation is to buy with the intent to share. It allows you to taste a couple different items and adds the fun of sharing a dish with your date. Tater Pigs are a fan favorite of the fair for obvious reasons. A warm baked potato, a crisp sausage link, and more cheese and chili than you need. It’s a decadent dish of indulgence.
At $5 a pop, you could blow almost half of your budget on just these. After buying one to share we discovered that half of a Tater Pig felt like the perfect amount. Due to its hearty nature, I wasn’t hungry but I didn’t feel like I gorged myself to the brink of sickness either. I was content, but still had room for more food if we desired.
After scanning all of the food vendors, Pop’s Cooler presented itself with the best beverage prices. Bottles of water and cans of soda for only $1 each is almost half the cost of most of its competitors.
Other notable deals include the 4-H booth, which has the cheapest hotdogs at the fair for only $2 each. Mustard’s stand offers Sloppy Joes at a steal — 2 for $5. All of these options allow you to eat without filling up, which saves room for the desert we’ve factored into the budget.
Honestly, would it be fair without a little indulgence? Whether it’s deep fried or drizzled with honey, a pivotal part of the experience includes giving in to that sweet tooth. With staples like Funnel Cakes running up to $9 each, dessert can be a costly endeavor.
Two options immediately stand out. The ever-popular Elephant Ears run $4 each, and they’re big enough to share. If you’re looking for something a bit sweeter, nothing beats the mini-donuts.
At Donut Delights, you can choose from three different flavors or buy an assortment of each. With options including cinnamon, chocolate and maple it should be simple to appease everyone’s flavor preference. Six donuts will set you back only $3.50 and a dozen costs just $6. They’re easy to carry, easy to share and make for a satisfying dessert.
Moving on to souvenirs we found two options. Either you can buy a trinket from one of the booths, which will cost you at least $10, or you can play one of the numerous carnival games notorious for not having the odds in your favor. There was, of course, one exception.
The Big Chair Photo caught our attention immediately because the owner referred to it as the cheapest gift at the fair. For only $5 you can take a picture with your date and some oversized props in this giant chair. Prices increase incrementally with the size of the photo, but if you stick with the standard 4 x 6 it will only cost $5.
If the idea of a snapshot with a giant chair doesn’t excite you, we recommend trying your luck at the games. A word of caution though, if you go for the traditional games you’re probably going to lose. Break-a-bottle, the basketball shootout, and especially the rope ladder are all designed for you to lose. That’s why they offer the biggest prizes.
If you want to secure a stuffed animal for your date, choose a game that guarantees a win. All of the balloon pops and bean bag toss games give out prizes every time. The problem with these games is you have to play multiple times to get a good prize, and at $5 a game they can add up quick.
As weird as it sounds, the best game to play is the one designed for small children. Ady and Katey’s Fishin’ Hole guarantees a prize while also allowing for the opportunity to win a larger prize without having to play again. To put this in perspective, no matter how many balloons you pop in the dart game, you will only win the smallest prize on your first play.
Little skill is required in the fishing game. You select three fish from the pond at random. The fish are weighed and if the weight it over a certain amount you win a larger prize. We recommend this game because it has the best lowest level prizes in all the games and they have a wide variety of stuffed animals to choose from.
Lucky Duck, a game very similar in its construct, also allows the opportunity to win a better prize but their base prizes primarily consist of rubber ducks, which is why we chose fishing. When given the option of a tie-dye doggie or a rubber duck, my wife goes doggie every time. Apparently, the stuffed animals are better to cuddle with, or so I’ve been told.
The final aspect of our date night was entertainment. Rides are popular options that come at a cost. Each ride required between three and five tickets. Tickets cost $1 each, so a go around the Ferris Wheel will set you back $8 for the two of you.
Our alternative is the free shows. There are several to choose from, but our favorite is the Fido 500. It is adorable and fun. Fido 500 is mini-dog racing. It includes nine miniature dogs racing over three heats around a caged track. Fans root for their team’s dog, children swarm to pet the puppies and everyone leaves with a smile.
If hypnotism is more your style, Michael Mezmer’s show lasts a full hour. You can join him on stage to be hypnotized or sit in the audience and laugh at the antics that ensue. Mezmer mixes comedy with hypnotism to deliver a show that entertains as much as it informs. Volunteers must be adults or at least a certain height to participate.
At the end of the day, the fair became more financially accessible than we imagined once we took the time to plan it out. If you’re on a budget, don’t be discouraged. There are still great times to be had. The most important thing is being with friends and family, and there is no price tag on that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.