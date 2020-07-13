Facing eviction? This $15M in rental assistance is available for Idahoans amid pandemic

“Rents have steadily increased while family incomes have remained stagnant. Meanwhile,we haven’t been building the homes that our community needs. So over time, it’s become virtually harder and harder to be an average Idahoan and be able to access a home that’s affordable to you,” Knighten said.

Since beginning work for the Nampa School District, Sandoval has come across an increasing number of families evicted because of rising rents. She mentioned that many of the families she works with have begun living in their cars, or in rentals with three or four families to one home. About 7,800 students in Idaho were homeless in 2019, according to a 2020 report from the United Way of Treasure Valley organization. Half of those students live in the Treasure Valley, the report said.

“Now, we are all so wrapped up in COVID, and rightfully so. However, folks in Idaho have been burdened for many, many years,” she said.

‘A long road ahead’

CARES rental assistance expires Dec. 30, so housing advocates are pushing to have extended protection for renters in the next federal subsidy and asking that the state enact measures that would help all at-risk renters, rather than those explicitly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.