KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will screen “Faces Places” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The film didn’t arrive on time last week — thus the rescheduling.
The cost is $10 SVCA members and $12 non-members — available at https://bit.ly/2CpnrgI.
Teaming up to co-direct this documentary/road movie were 89-year-old Agnes Varda, a leading figure of the French New Wave, and 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR.
Varda and JR share a lifelong passion for images and how they are created and shared. Together, they traveled around the villages of France in JR’s photo truck meeting locals, learning their stories and producing epic-size portraits of them which are prominently displayed on houses, barns, storefronts and trains.
“Faces Places” documents these heartwarming encounters as well as the unlikely, tender friendship the co-directors formed along the way. The film is in French, with subtitles. It was nominated for an Academy Award.
Watch the trailer at youtu.be/KKbjnLpxv70. Running time is 1 hour 34 minutes.
