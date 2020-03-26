F&G seeking comments on migratory game bird hunting season proposals

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public comment on proposed changes to the upcoming migratory game bird seasons, including waterfowl, mourning dove, American crow and sandhill crane. Comments will be accepted through April 3.

Although copies of the proposed seasons and comment forms are available at regional offices, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fish and Game is encouraging the public to review the full proposals and comment online on Fish and Game’s public involvement page.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed migratory game bird seasons were developed using input from a recent waterfowl hunter preference survey, and fall within the federal framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Changes from last season include the following:

Establishing the first-ever swan hunt in Northern Idaho (Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties), with a total of 50 tags offered on a first-come, first-served basis at any vendor.

Reducing the bag limit for scaup from three to two

Shifting the Canada goose season dates later in most of the state, now ending on Jan. 31.

Setting Youth/Veteran/Military Waterfowl Season dates for Sept. 26-27

Reducing the number of sandhill crane tags available to hunters

Shifting duck season dates later in Southwest and Northern Idaho so that they end as late as allowed within the federal framework – Jan. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0