F&G commission approves 2020 spring Chinook salmon season

The Fish and Game Commission on March 20 approved spring Chinook fishing on the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers to start April 25 and run until closed by the Fish and Game director.

Full rules will available on Fish and Game’s website soon. Printed rules will be available prior to the season opener.

Fisheries managers are forecasting a better run this year compared to last year, although in recent years forecasts have overestimated the actual run size. This year’s forecast is projecting a return of about 30,000 hatchery fish to Lower Granite Dam, which is about 35 miles downstream from Lewiston and the last of the eight dams that returning salmon cross on their way back to Idaho.

The harvest share forecasted for Idaho sport anglers is 2,900 adults in the Clearwater, Lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers, which includes about 1,000 fish in the Clearwater, 1,600 in the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, and 300 in the Snake River.

The actual run has just started with just 15 adult spring Chinook crossing Bonneville Dam as of March 14.