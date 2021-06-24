F&G Commission amends wolf hunting and trapping seasons to align with new state law

BOISE — During a conference call on Thursday, June 17, Idaho Fish and Game commissioners amended current wolf trapping and hunting seasons in response to recent legislative direction.

The amended seasons take effect on July 1, consistent with the effective date of Senate Bill 1211. Changes will not be reflected in the current printed 2021 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure, but an updated brochure with the changes will be available on Fish and Game’s website by July 1.

Senate Bill 1211 established a year-round trapping season for wolves on private property, allowed for unlimited purchase of wolf tags, and allowed for any method used for taking any wild canine in Idaho (foxes, coyotes) to also be available for taking wolves.

Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said the commission’s action provides a “meaningful balance” that focuses on providing hunters and trappers with additional tools to address conflicts between wolves, livestock and other big game. It also focuses the new management tools in the right places, and at the right times.