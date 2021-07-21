‘Extremely appropriate and proper’: Barracks named after Black WWII soldier who made Idaho home

He was shot and wounded by German soldiers in Italy. Led 25 of his fellow Black infantrymen through German bunkers and machine gun nests. Took heavy machine gun and mortar fire as the men in his platoon died around him. He withstood close calls with hand grenades and evaded death throughout World War II.

For Lt. Vernon Baker’s bravery while the world was at war, he received the Distinguished Service Cross — the second highest honor for heroism for the Army. He was only one of nine Black soldiers to receive the recognition during the war.

But because Baker was Black, the highest honor — the Medal of Honor — would be out of reach for him for years after he saved American lives and helped bring down the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan.

That would finally change in 1997, when Baker received the Medal of Honor from President Bill Clinton at the White House. He would become the only Black service member to ever personally receive the honor for service during that war. He was 77 at the time.

Now Baker’s contributions to the country are being posthumously recognized in a new way. On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Gowen Field to name a new set of barracks, Building 930, after him.