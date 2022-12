FILER — Two men were injured Wednesday afternoon when a small blast occurred in a recreation vehicle they were working on, police say.

First responders were called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. at Twin Falls 93 RV Park, 2404 E. 3830 N., according to a statement from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it is unsure what caused the explosion.

Both men were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.