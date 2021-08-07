Experts will answer Idahoans’ questions about Alzheimer’s, dementia care

The event will include health, caregiving and legal experts. It is open to older Idahoans, families affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, caregivers or anyone else with an interest in elder care and elder law. Visit www.alzfdn.org/tour to register.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about.”