Experts will answer Idahoans’ questions about Alzheimer’s, dementia care

BOISE — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Idaho residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Aug. 17.
The event will include health, caregiving and legal experts. It is open to older Idahoans, families affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, caregivers or anyone else with an interest in elder care and elder law. Visit www.alzfdn.org/tour to register.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about.”
Virtual sessions will cover topics including:
- Tips to reduce risk factors for dementia and Alzheimer’s, with Troy Rohn, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University.
- How to make a home more dementia-friendly, with Jennifer Reeder, a licensed clinical social worker and the foundation’s director of educational and social services.
- Elder care and estate planning to protect yourself and your loved ones, with David J. Wilson, elder law attorney with the National Elder Law Foundation and partner of the Ahrens DeAngeli Law Group in Boise.
