Experts say Idaho could reach highest gas prices ever this week to break 2008 record

BOISE — Gas prices have surpassed $4 for the first time since 2008. Though the war in Ukraine may seem far away, that hasn’t stopped prices from being affected in Idaho.

In just one week, Boise prices have jumped from an average $3.61 to $4.14, according to AAA Idaho. That’s close to the July 19, 2008, record when Idaho hit its highest average of $4.16.

Boise gas stations are selling at higher than the $3.96 state average. Idaho’s average “is 42 cents more than a week ago, 44 cents more than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago,” according to AAA.

The driving factor behind the price increase is the conflict in Ukraine. Prices could climb even higher if other countries begin placing sanctions on Russian oil.

“There are still a lot of unknowns,” AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview. “We have not only the continued issues with Russia and Ukraine, but there’s of course, speculation about whether or not Russian oil will be boycotted at some point, and how Russia would react to that. There’s matters of whether or not OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) will get involved and try to replace product that gets pulled out of Russia if nations boycott Russian goods.”

It’s possible Idaho will soon see its highest gas prices ever. Conde said gas prices normally peak sometime between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, so it’s likely we’ll see prices continue to rise.

“It would have seemed ridiculous to talk about $4.50 a gallon, but it’s definitely something we have to be thinking about at this point,” Conde said. “I’m not sure where it all ends.”

The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil, which is used as the benchmark for crude oil across the country, is trading near $117 per barrel, according to AAA. That’s $19 more than a week ago and $52 more than a year ago.

The rest of Idaho is still below $4 per gallon, which Conde attributes to smaller population sizes and lower numbers of tourists passing through. As of Monday, Idaho Falls was the city with the lowest prices, averaging $3.79. But Conde is predicting that the rest of Idaho will see $4 price tags by the end of the week.

As we edge closer to warmer weather, these prices may mean people begin to change travel plans. Some may stick to destinations closer to home or, depending on the price increase, cancel trips altogether.

“As people start thinking about spring break and getting over into maybe Yellowstone or the Grand Tetons or other places, college kids leaving and coming in, you could certainly see some traction there,” Conde said.

