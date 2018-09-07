Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Live History Days
Buy Now

Coltan Quigley, 11, left, from Washington and Eli Phillips, 11, from Hagerman use a clothes wringer and washtub during the 2010 Live History Days at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will present its 35th annual Live History Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum.

To get there, drive to the junction of U.S. 93 and Interstate 84, turn east at the light and follow the new road around Flying J to the IFARM. Admission is $5 adults, with children 12 and younger free.

A flag-raising ceremony and special presentation will be at 10 a.m., followed by an antique tractor parade at about 10:30 a.m. A fruit pie auction is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Enjoy demonstrations of southern Idaho pioneer life and tours of early buildings and machines. There will be free horse-drawn wagon rides around the grounds, mountain man exhibits, Revolutionary War and Civil War re-enactors, a petting zoo, local author displays, tractor-pulling contests and food vendors. Sanitation service will be available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The lFARM also has two of the original barracks from the World War II Japanese American Minidoka Relocation Camp in eastern Jerome County.

A non-denominational, old-fashioned church service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bring your own picnic lunch for after the service.

For more information, call 208-324-5641 or 208-421-6632 or go to historicaljeromecounty.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments