Expect lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has started design on a project to add an extra lane to Interstate 84 between the South Jerome interchange (Exit 168) and the Twin Falls interchange (Exit 173). Over the next month, contractors will collect samples to test the existing pavement on the interstate, requiring single-lane closures.

While sampling is underway, one lane of I-84 will be closed. Crews started Monday at the South Jerome interchange and will move west toward the Twin Falls interchange. Once testing is complete on the westbound lanes, the contractor will move to the eastbound lanes.

Work will occur between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day, with the contractor focusing on 2-mile sections at a time.

This project is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding solution. I-84 serves as a major corridor through south-central Idaho and beyond, with traffic counts expected to increase substantially over the next 20 years. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84.

A public meeting will be held next summer for the community to review design plans and provide input.

Visit itdprojects.org/i84jerometotwin for more information on additional improvements and to sign up for project updates.

