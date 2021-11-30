 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Expect lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

  • 0
Interstate 84 construction coming

The Idaho Transportation Department will be closing lanes between Twin Falls and Jerome along I-84 this month.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has started design on a project to add an extra lane to Interstate 84 between the South Jerome interchange (Exit 168) and the Twin Falls interchange (Exit 173). Over the next month, contractors will collect samples to test the existing pavement on the interstate, requiring single-lane closures.

While sampling is underway, one lane of I-84 will be closed. Crews started Monday at the South Jerome interchange and will move west toward the Twin Falls interchange. Once testing is complete on the westbound lanes, the contractor will move to the eastbound lanes.

Work will occur between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day, with the contractor focusing on 2-mile sections at a time.

This project is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding solution. I-84 serves as a major corridor through south-central Idaho and beyond, with traffic counts expected to increase substantially over the next 20 years. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84.

A public meeting will be held next summer for the community to review design plans and provide input.

Visit itdprojects.org/i84jerometotwin for more information on additional improvements and to sign up for project updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barbados says goodbye to monarchy, hello to national hero Rihanna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News