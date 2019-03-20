Try 3 months for $3
Paving

Expect delays and lane closures at Fourth and Eastland Thursday.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF TWIN FALLS STREET DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will begin repaving Thursday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue East and Eastland Drive. Temporary traffic controls will be in effect at 8:30 a.m. with work expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

At the intersection, vehicle traffic on Fourth Avenue East will be limited to the eastbound and turn lanes to accommodate two-way traffic. Eastland Drive will be reduced to a shared-lane for alternating north- and south-bound traffic.

Flaggers will help direct traffic during the project, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays. Drivers should reduce their speed and obey all traffic controls in the project area.

The paving project will provide a permanent fix to the roadway which was partially excavated earlier this year to replace deteriorating utility lines.

For questions, call 208-736-2226.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments