Expect delays and lane closures at Fourth and Eastland Thursday.

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will begin repaving Thursday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue East and Eastland Drive. Temporary traffic controls will be in effect at 8:30 a.m. with work expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
At the intersection, vehicle traffic on Fourth Avenue East will be limited to the eastbound and turn lanes to accommodate two-way traffic. Eastland Drive will be reduced to a shared-lane for alternating north- and south-bound traffic.
Flaggers will help direct traffic during the project, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays. Drivers should reduce their speed and obey all traffic controls in the project area.
The paving project will provide a permanent fix to the roadway which was partially excavated earlier this year to replace deteriorating utility lines.
For questions, call 208-736-2226.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.