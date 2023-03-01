TWIN FALLS — A proposed 1,800-square-foot expansion of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is in the works.

The cats and dogs will appreciate it.

The 6,400-square-foot center is cramped, usually filled to capacity with animals. With the burgeoning number of animals that come with a growing city, cats are often caged within earshot of barking dogs. It isn’t the ideal setting for felines.

“They shouldn’t have to hear dogs barking,” said Debbie Blackwood, director of the animal shelter, in an interview with the Times-News.

An architect has drawn up plans that would allow the cats to be farther away from the dog noises.

A $300,000 bequest to People for Pets came from a woman who “loved kitties and wanted to make sure cats in the shelter had a safe and comfortable environment,” Blackwood said.

But the expansion wouldn’t be just for the cats.

“All the animals will benefit,” said Jackie Frey, president of People for Pets - Magic Valley Humane Society.

The expansion calls for a wing off the back of the shelter for new arrivals and a quarantine area for dogs.

The $300,000 donation, combined with another at nearly that size and other smaller ones, might make it all possible.

“I hope we are kind of close,” Blackwood said of the approximately $650,000 that is available. If bids come in over that amount, Blackwood hopes to raise other funds.

“We have needed this for so long,” said Twin Falls City Council member Nikki Boyd, when the plan was presented at Monday’s meeting.

The city of Twin Falls owns the building.

Expansion plans include a surgery area, where a veterinarian could at least spay and neuter animals.

Even though there is a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, “we need to plan for the future,” Blackwood said.

The shelter on Victory Avenue was built in 2004, and the shelter is operated by People for Pets.