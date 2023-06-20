Q: What are they doing in the median between Twin Falls and Jerome?

A: “The Idaho Transportation Department is widening I-84 between South Jerome Interchange (Exit 168) and Twin Falls Interchange (Exit 173),” said Anne Marie Peacock, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “I-84 serves as a major corridor through South-Central Idaho and beyond, with traffic counts expected to increase substantially over the next 20 years. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84. This project is part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s ‘Leading Idaho’ transportation funding solution.”

The next closest stretch of freeway with three lanes in each direction is in the Treasure Valley.

“Construction started in April 2023 and will be completed in late fall 2025,” Peacock said. “This year, construction crews will build the new lanes and median wall on I-84. In addition, work began at the 400 South Road Bridge to accommodate the widening of I-84.”

Improvements include widening I-84 to three lanes in each direction, reconstructing the 400 South Road Bridge, constructing drainage facilities for the increased pavement surface, and placing a concrete overlay on existing pavement.

These improvements will be coordinated with plans to improve South Jerome Interchange.

How will this impact traffic?

Interstate 84 will be restricted to one lane in each direction at night. Occasional daytime lane restrictions may be necessary.

Rolling closures on I-84 will occur over the summer for blasting rock in the median.

400 South will be closed intermittently.

Traffic shifts will be used throughout construction with reduced speeds.

For project updates, visit itdprojects.org/projects/84jerometotwin.

“ITD, Idaho State Police, and local law enforcement caution motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones, where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system,” Peacock said.