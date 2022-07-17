'Exemplary' Twin Falls High School workforce training program receives honors.

TWIN FALLS — A high school career technical education program that has gotten a whole lot of teenagers thinking seriously about numbers has been awarded a recognition for its work in boosting participation, training, and delivering credits towards post-secondary degrees.

Lorraine Rapp and Lori Peterson accepted the Exemplary Program award for the Applied Accounting Program at Twin Falls High School. The award was presented during the Connect professional development summer conference, hosted by the Idaho Department of Education’s division of Career and Technical Education.

Rapp, who has taught at Twin Falls High School for 20 of her 30 years as an instructor of accounting, said it was both the higher than average achievements of the students in the program, as well as the ways in which students took advantage of opportunities to network in to the business world, through organizations, partnerships with businesses, job shadowing, and making connections.

“Our mission in our program is to give them confidence to pursue whatever area, and basic professional skills,” Rapp said. “We’re always trying to be innovative and keep up with new curriculum, new technology, and integrate that into our program. It changes every year, and throughout the year.”

Rapp teaches Accounting 1 and Accounting 2, which is a college-level dual-enrollment course and offers college credits toward an Associates degree, which more and more students in Twin Falls are earning when they graduate High School.

Earning college credits has a certain kind of appeal, as does the option of earning nationally recognized certificates such as Microsoft Office, National Financial Literacy, and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program certificates. In the business world those certificates can be expensive, but high schoolers can elect to take advantage of the State Department of Education’s offer to pick up the tab on them.

One of the criteria for the award was how students engage with organizations outside of the classroom. More than just earning a grade or scoring well on tests, the students in the CTE programs are able to connect with various organizations, like Business Professionals of America, National Leadership Council, as well as organizations around the community, across the state, and even nationwide.

Students in the Applied Accounting Program also partner with community organizations like the Optimists Club and the Special Olympics. The class often takes field trips to bankruptcy court, or to open houses to meet with realtors and mortgage loan officers.

“We try to take the classroom to the business world, so-to-speak, and give them these opportunities.” Rapp said.

Lori Peterson, who teaches Information Systems in the Applied Accounting Program, said the opportunities give students a chance to explore how different business and industry fields actually work. They let kids get a taste of what awaits them after high school, she said.

“I would say a majority of our kids who go through the program do not become accountants,” Peterson said. “But they come out of there with the leadership qualities and the confidence to achieve whatever it is that they want to do.”

“I would say — just guessing — that many of them are entrepreneurs. They probably go on to major in business, maybe advanced degrees, but I could foresee many of them becoming employers,” Peterson said. “It’s multi-faceted.”

For all the innovation and change that the program goes through each year — which is nearly constant — being recognized for their efforts feels good, said Rapp.

“I think (Lori and I) are both very thankful for the recognition,” Rapp said. “We really need to give kudos to our parents for encouraging their kids to take our classes. We need to acknowledge our principals at our school, and obviously our school district.”

“We try to highlight programs for the year that have been innovative, or been able to achieve success, and be able to share that with others in the industry,” said Adrian San Miguel, IDE CTE Chief Program Officer.

San Miguel said the CTE has grown a lot in recent years, with addition of funding from Department of Education, Advanced opportunities added funding to allow students to take certifications before they leave high school.

“With the growth in Idaho the number of employers that have moved in and the need for these technical and skilled trades, shortage-wise I think businesses are hungry to find students with some kind of transferable skill and getting those industry certifications,” San Miguel said.

In the quest to produce world-class, job-ready workforce, the Career and Technical Education has flourished in Idaho lately. In Twin Falls School District, 2,196 students — or 64% of high school students — attended one of the 120 CTE courses in the district. This spring, 36 seniors received an associates degree along with their high school diploma.