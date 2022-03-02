TWIN FALLS – What do you get when four local residents passionate about their town come together? You get the next Herrett Forum lecture.

This upcoming lecture, “A Century Plus of Growth, Now What? Preserving the Magic of Downton Twin Falls,” is all about examining the past, present, and future of Twin Falls and how to keep its uniqueness while it continues to grow and develop. It will provide opportunities for locals to ask questions, give ideas and express their concerns for their hometown, while it will be a great way for new residents to the area to learn about the history of Twin Falls.

The lecture will be at 7:30 p.m. March 8 via Zoom.

The Herrett Forum Lecture Series began in January 2006 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science at the College of Southern Idaho. (A list of past lectures can be seen here). Lectures on science, archaeology, history, art and other topics of local interest are featured by lecturers from all over, with many who have roots in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Humanities Council will often provide speakers as well.

The lectures run from September through November and from February through May.

Due to the need for social distancing, all Herrett Forum lectures for the 2021-22 season will be presented virtually via Zoom.

In preparation for the next lecture, Herrett Forum moderator Melody Lenkner invited speakers Samra Culum, Mychel Matthews and Nathan Murray to gather at Twin Beans in downtown Twin Falls to discuss the most important topics they want to touch on.

The presenters of the lecture are an example of the sense of pride people come to have in the town and its history, while preserving that history as the town grows.

Matthews, a fourth-generation Idahoan, grew up on a ranch in the Magic Valley. Culum is a refugee from Bosnia but has lived here since the 1990s. Murray grew up in Boise.

“Downtown is the memory of Twin Falls for us all,” Culum said. “It’s the history we can touch.”

Culum is the chairperson of Twin Falls City Historic Preservation Commission and teaches at the CSI. Historian Matthews is the senior reporter at the Times-News and former director of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum. Murray is a former executive director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency and economic and community development adviser at Idaho Power Co.

“We’ve all experienced ‘any town USA,’” Lenkner said. “We want to keep the culture of Twin Falls. We want to keep that essence that makes this town.”

Bringing in a historical architect has been important to the growth of Twin Falls, Murray says. These architects come in and inspect what is important historically, but also help find the aspects that can help create something new for the city.

“It’s a delicate balance of historic preservation and new development,” says Culum. “It’s about growing as a city and community, but also having that awareness of the past.”

Downtown Twin Falls has always been a special place for residents throughout the years, even when it undergoes new development.

“There are so many places using ‘expendable buildings,’” Lenkner said. “But Twin Falls has been able to keep a lot of the same structures that keep the essence of the town, and that’s the point.”

“These buildings are artifacts — articles of fact,” Matthews said. “They are proof that things happened here. Without artifacts, our stories become folktale.”

Murray explained how the cycle of appreciation of the past goes around.

“It’s like if you grew up in a castle — you think it’s lame and you want out,” he said. “Then you grow up and leave.

“You then look at the castle and realize how awesome it is, and eventually move back. It’s this whole cycle of residents growing up, leaving, but ultimately coming back because of that sense of pride they find that they have had in their hometown all along.”

For residents, it’s important to know where they came from because if they know that, they also know where they are going.

Culum talked about the tours her commission gives of downtown and the balance that both old-timers and newcomers bring to the conversation.

“(Their input) is great because you have the locals who have been here for so long that they add their own stories and knowledge, and the newcomers have that sense of curiosity to learn more about the town they now call home.”

Want to hear about more lectures? To receive notices about upcoming lectures, send an e-mail with the subject "add" to herrettevents@csi.edu.

Here's where to view the lecture https://herrett.csi.edu/herrettforum/index.asp

