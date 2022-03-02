 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Examining the past, present and future of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS – What do you get when four local residents passionate about their town come together? You get the next Herrett Forum lecture.

This upcoming lecture, “A Century Plus of Growth, Now What? Preserving the Magic of Downton Twin Falls,” is all about examining the past, present, and future of Twin Falls and how to keep its uniqueness while it continues to grow and develop. It will provide opportunities for locals to ask questions, give ideas and express their concerns for their hometown, while it will be a great way for new residents to the area to learn about the history of Twin Falls.

The lecture will be at 7:30 p.m. March 8 via Zoom.

The Herrett Forum Lecture Series began in January 2006 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science at the College of Southern Idaho. (A list of past lectures can be seen here). Lectures on science, archaeology, history, art and other topics of local interest are featured by lecturers from all over, with many who have roots in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Humanities Council will often provide speakers as well.

The lectures run from September through November and from February through May.

Due to the need for social distancing, all Herrett Forum lectures for the 2021-22 season will be presented virtually via Zoom.

Prepping for a Herrett Forum

Melody Lenkner, Herrett Forum committee member, goes over final preparations for their panel discussion, 'A Century Plus of Growth, Now What? Preserving the Magic of Downtown Twin Falls' on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Twin Beans Coffee Company in downtown Twin Falls.

In preparation for the next lecture, Herrett Forum moderator Melody Lenkner invited speakers Samra Culum, Mychel Matthews and Nathan Murray to gather at Twin Beans in downtown Twin Falls to discuss the most important topics they want to touch on.

The presenters of the lecture are an example of the sense of pride people come to have in the town and its history, while preserving that history as the town grows.

Matthews, a fourth-generation Idahoan, grew up on a ranch in the Magic Valley. Culum is a refugee from Bosnia but has lived here since the 1990s. Murray grew up in Boise.

“Downtown is the memory of Twin Falls for us all,” Culum said. “It’s the history we can touch.”

Culum is the chairperson of Twin Falls City Historic Preservation Commission and teaches at the CSI. Historian Matthews is the senior reporter at the Times-News and former director of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum. Murray is a former executive director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency and economic and community development adviser at Idaho Power Co.

The Hotel Perrine

The Hotel Perrine was the first grand hotel in Twin Falls, completed just months before photographer Clarence E. Bisbee came to town. The grand opening of the hotel was held on Christmas Day in 1905. The first power plant in Twin Falls was built behind the Hotel Perrine, providing electricity for the four city blocks surrounding the unpaved intersection of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue (then called Shoshone Avenue and Main Street). 
Fighting alcohol before Prohibition

The Twin Falls chapter of the Women's Christian Temperance Union destroys bottles of bootleg whiskey along Shoshone Street North in this 1922 Clarence E. Bisbee photograph. Twin Falls County Sheriff E.R. Sherman is seen at the top left.
Robert McCollum home

When built in 1904, Robert and Alice McCollum's home faced Fifth Avenue, now Seventh Avenue North. A few years later, the city of Twin Falls renumbered the streets and avenues. Later, Anna Hansen Hayes and her husband, John E. Hayes, purchased and remodeled the home, reorienting it to face Shoshone Street.

“We’ve all experienced ‘any town USA,’” Lenkner said. “We want to keep the culture of Twin Falls. We want to keep that essence that makes this town.”

Bringing in a historical architect has been important to the growth of Twin Falls, Murray says. These architects come in and inspect what is important historically, but also help find the aspects that can help create something new for the city.

Samra Culum, chair of the Twin Falls City Historic Preservation goes over final preparations for the panel discussion, 'A Century Plus of Growth, Now What? Preserving the Magic of Downtown Twin Falls' on Feb. 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Company in downtown Twin Falls. Culum will be talking about Twin Falls at 7:30 p.m. March 8.

“It’s a delicate balance of historic preservation and new development,” says Culum. “It’s about growing as a city and community, but also having that awareness of the past.”

Downtown Twin Falls has always been a special place for residents throughout the years, even when it undergoes new development.

“There are so many places using ‘expendable buildings,’” Lenkner said. “But Twin Falls has been able to keep a lot of the same structures that keep the essence of the town, and that’s the point.”

“These buildings are artifacts — articles of fact,” Matthews said. “They are proof that things happened here. Without artifacts, our stories become folktale.”

Prepping for a Herrett Forum

Nathan Murray goes over final preparations for the panel discussion, 'A Century Plus of Growth, Now What? Preserving the Magic of Downtown Twin Falls' on Feb. 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co. in downtown Twin Falls. Murray will be discussing the future of Twin Falls.

Murray explained how the cycle of appreciation of the past goes around.

“It’s like if you grew up in a castle — you think it’s lame and you want out,” he said. “Then you grow up and leave.

“You then look at the castle and realize how awesome it is, and eventually move back. It’s this whole cycle of residents growing up, leaving, but ultimately coming back because of that sense of pride they find that they have had in their hometown all along.”

For residents, it’s important to know where they came from because if they know that, they also know where they are going.

Culum talked about the tours her commission gives of downtown and the balance that both old-timers and newcomers bring to the conversation.

“(Their input) is great because you have the locals who have been here for so long that they add their own stories and knowledge, and the newcomers have that sense of curiosity to learn more about the town they now call home.”

