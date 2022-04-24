Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

Willie Sarratt wants to speak up for his neighbors.

Residents of the newly renamed Pioneer Village MHC on Locust Street near Kimberly Road, Sarratt and his neighbors are facing an uncertain future.

“I just want to get it aired out so maybe somebody can help some of these people,” he said. “A lot of these people can’t move their trailers and they have been here 20 years. What do you do?”

In January, the 40 residents of the trailer park received notices that the property had been sold. The name of the park changed from Pioneer Trailer Park to Pioneer Village MHC.

At the same time, some of the residents started receiving eviction notices.

“The people that have these smaller trailers, they’re all on social security and disability,” Sarratt told the Times-News. “They don’t really keep their yard up that well, a lot of them are disabled. So they (the management company) went through and evicted all of them. That was the first eviction.”

Sarratt and his neighbors are part of a growing national trend that has reached the Magic Valley. A red-hot housing market is leading to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes them.

Nowhere to go

Seventy percent of the Pioneer Village’s residents are on social security or disability, Sarratt said. Before the new ownership, lot rent was $270.

“They told us that they were going to fix the park up, upgrade it and make it all better,” he said. “That was in January.”

In March, another round of eviction notices were sent out. Lot rent went from $270 to $400.

The Times-News reached out to the park’s registered owner, Capital Investments LLC in Meridian, and received a statement from Stacie Seale, the registered agent listed for both the mobile home park and Capital Investments.

Seale is also listed as the manager of operations and human resources for the independent real estate brokerage Capital Group in Meridian. Mat Stevens is listed in Linkedin as president of Capital Group and as manager of Capital Investments, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Seale said she could not give out the owner’s name.

“Pioneer Mobile Home Park is preparing for an extensive renovation at 1515 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls,” the statement reads. “The renovation is aimed at updating infrastructure and general beautification of the community.”

In the interest of safety, management decided residents are unable to live at the park while work is underway. To limit the displacement of residents the renovations will be done in three phases, the statement said.

Current residents in good standing will be allowed to move to another space in the park that is not undergoing construction at that time. Good standing means no violations of the lease agreement, Seale said in an email.

“Those residents that remain in good standing will be given the option to move into a newer home once each phase is completed,” the statement said. “We look forward to a continued relationship with them.”

An uncertain future

When asked by the Times-News what the “option to move into a newer home” meant, she said the outcome of homes will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Needed renovations include updated utility services, streets and landscaping, she said.

“At the completion of the renovation, Pioneer Mobile Home Park expects to provide an updated manufactured housing community that will provide a safe, comfortable living environment that the neighborhood and surrounding community as a whole can be proud of,” the statement reads.

Completion of the work is scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Stacie Seale is also the registered agent for High Desert RV Park on Addison Avenue West, according to the Twin Falls County Parcel Map. Residents were evicted from High Desert in November.

Sarratt is worried that tenants not in good standing will have nowhere to go and the cost of rent will continue to increase.

Moving to a new park is not feasible for a variety of reasons, the first being the price tag.

Matt Gooch, owner of Rock Solid House Moving and Repair, said the majority of mobile homes in the Magic Valley were built in the 1970s. Their age makes them nearly impossible to move.

In 1982, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development changed the terminology used to describe mobile homes. Mobile homes manufactured after June 15, 1976, were changed to be called manufactured homes.

The homes built after 1976 have a HUD tag at the rear of each unit certifying it was built to HUD standards and safety requirements.

Homes built before 1976 are difficult to move because there is often structural damage, rotting or splitting, Gooch said.

“Those can be tricky because mobile homes weren’t really built to last more than 30 to 50 years,” he said.

In addition, moving a trailer can cost more than $5,000, depending on factors such as how far it’s going, the age and if it needs new wheels.

County and city codes also pose a problem.

When an older mobile home is picked up and placed somewhere new, the home is considered a new building and is required to comply with the latest housing code. This can require upgrading plumbing and electrical systems, which can cost upward of $12,000, he said.

The restrictions and thousands of dollars in moving costs make it difficult for people on a fixed income to move, Gooch said.

“When they get kicked out of these trailer parks and subdivisions that get rebuilt into more modern residences, these people really don’t have anywhere they can take this stuff,” he said. “And it’s usually too expensive for them.”

Wesley Edmo, a staff member with MHAction, a national mobile home-resident organizing group, said the number of mobile home park evictions across the nation are rapidly increasing.

“It’s really a disturbing trend,” Edmo said. “We are fighting the good fight to maintain the affordability.”

Part of the group’s work includes convincing legislators to pass more protections for manufactured home community residents. These include guard rails for increasing lot fees or maintaining the property, he said. The best way for mobile home owners to protect themselves is to organize together and become self-advocates.

For the past year, Edmo has worked in Montana to stop two large corporations, Havenpark Capital and Enterprise Community Partners, from buying up local mobile home parks.

“It’s like they introduce themselves to all these people and lobbyists as these great people coming in and they are just going to do wonderful things...,” he said.

In reality, they are gouging these consumers, he said.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Edno has seen retirees across the U.S. who have been forced out of their homes because of arbitrary rules or fear tactics.

“The people who work for many years and retired in these communities, all they want to do is live out their lives and enjoy the little bit of investment they have, their homes,” Edmo said. “And then they are forced out, forced to sell so these people can come back in, resell homes and make a profit.”

For some Twin Falls residents, finding a new place has been nearly impossible.

‘Heart of stone’

In November, all 16 families living in High Desert RV Park on Addison were given eviction notices and 30 days to vacate the property.

For 14 years, Gary Zimmers, 72, had lived at the park just west of West Five Points. New management took over the park in October and Zimmers feared he was going to lose his home.

“The owners have a heart of stone,” he said. “They evicted us in winter.”

Living on a fixed income, he struggled to find a place to live and ended up living in Hollister for a brief time at a park with no sewer hookups. In two months he was able to shower only twice.

Eventually, Zimmers was lucky enough to find a space at Curry Trailer Park east of Filer. He knows some of his old neighbors haven’t been as fortunate.

“The people who live in trailer parks are the poorest of the poor,” he said.

Mike McCarthy, a lawyer with Idaho Legal Aid Services, said owners of mobile home parks are required to give residents 90 days’ notice, but RV parks are different.

In the case of mobile home parks, some landlords use month-to-month leases in an attempt to get away with giving only 30 days’ notice, McCarthy said. But Idaho’s Manufactured Home Residency Act is clear: Owners must give 90 days’ notice for evictions and 180 days if the park is being closed.

“It’s just one of many things that put these folks in tough situations,” he said.

It has been decades since Twin Falls has had a new mobile home park, said Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove.

Because of the definition change in the 1980s, mobile homes are no longer being built. One large piece of property with multiple smaller homes requires a special use permit or a zoning development agreement.

“Those are usually something that’s happened in the ‘70s or ‘80s. No new ones are really brought into play,” he said. “Most people usually do RV parks.”

Lot rent at High Desert RV Park was around $200, making it an affordable option.

Although Zimmers was told the owner wanted to renovate the park and improve living conditions, he believes the decision was solely money-driven. As of Friday, the High Desert RV lot is still bare.

“The people he (the owner) makes homeless, they are up a creek,” he said.

Former High Desert RV Park resident Leland McKelvy is angry about losing his home. He was forced to leave behind his small park model mobile home at High Desert due to its age.

After receiving the eviction notice, the new owner gave him a list of local RV parks in the community. McKelvy said nearly 80% of the parks on the list were full and the rest either wouldn’t accept his home or were too expensive.

The Times-News called local RV and mobile home parks to gauge the availability of rental spaces. East 5 Points Trailer Court owner Frankie Kreps said her park has one open RV space.

Similar to residents at Pioneer Trailer Park, more than half of the tenants of High Desert RV park were on disability.

“They don’t have the money to move. That’s why they are living there in the first place,” McKelvy said. “They are living paycheck to paycheck, trying to get by.”

His family purchased a newer RV but were still unable to find a park locally that would accept them. The RV is currently parked on his mother-in-law’s property. He misses the camaraderie of his old home.

“We were family,” he said. “It was a small community and we helped each other out. Then we were all thrown to the wind.”

McKelvy said he is suspicious of the new owners’ intentions. The lot on Addison is zoned as C-1, also known as a commercial highway district. This zoning allows for “commercial activities of various sizes from large malls to small shops, fast food restaurants and tourist accommodations,” according to city code.

The zoning behind these RV and trailer park lots is complicated.

The Pioneer Village MHC property is currently zoned for C-1 and R4. Portions of the property lie within one or the other of those districts, Spendlove said.

Commercial highway districts do not allow for mobile home parks, but previous zoning along Kimberly Road may have allowed for a mobile home park at one time, Spendlove speculated. Because the previous land use allowed for a mobile home park, today’s park is allowed as a “legal nonconforming use.”

The city has had a discussion with the new owners of the property over the last year but has not received any permits for new buildings or zoning changes on the property.

“They have a right to change the use,” Spendlove said.

Sarrat has a simple plea for the new owners of Pioneer Village MHC.

“Just give these people time to move out.”

