Everyone's first COVID-19 rodeo: Cancellations make TF County show more special than ever

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Will Rasmussen holds a pen in his right hand and has another clipped to the neck of his T-shirt.

He’s got multiple pens at the ready so he can always take notes. On rodeo days, the longtime announcer spends up to five hours researching for the show. He’ll talk to the stock owners to learn the tendencies of each bronc and bull; scour the internet for tidbits of backstory on every cowboy set to compete that night.

The goal is to inform and entertain the crowd, make the athletes human, Rasmussen explains. He wants people to get to know the competitors, to connect with them.

“I’d rather be overprepared than underprepared,” he said.

But Rasmussen couldn’t prepare for the pandemic. No one in the rodeo business could.

The rodeo industry is one of many industries that has been decimated by COVID-19. Most rodeos throughout the country have been canceled this year. Because of all the cancellations, the rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair has never been more important for people in the business, both financially and emotionally.

“It’s just been a trying time, so I am so, so thankful to be here,” Rasmussen said. “So thankful.”