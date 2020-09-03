Everyone's first COVID-19 rodeo: Cancellations make TF County show more special than ever

FILER — Will Rasmussen holds a pen in his right hand and has another clipped to the neck of his T-shirt.
He’s got multiple pens at the ready so he can always take notes. On rodeo days, the longtime announcer spends up to five hours researching for the show. He’ll talk to the stock owners to learn the tendencies of each bronc and bull; scour the internet for tidbits of backstory on every cowboy set to compete that night.
The goal is to inform and entertain the crowd, make the athletes human, Rasmussen explains. He wants people to get to know the competitors, to connect with them.
“I’d rather be overprepared than underprepared,” he said.
But Rasmussen couldn’t prepare for the pandemic. No one in the rodeo business could.
The rodeo industry is one of many industries that has been decimated by COVID-19. Most rodeos throughout the country have been canceled this year. Because of all the cancellations, the rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair has never been more important for people in the business, both financially and emotionally.
“It’s just been a trying time, so I am so, so thankful to be here,” Rasmussen said. “So thankful.”
In a normal year, cowboys and other rodeo workers would be traveling the country non-stop from May through October, then again through much of the winter, with down months in April and November.
The schedule had been truncated dramatically this year. For context, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo is Rasmussen’s third rodeo of the summer. Normally he’d have announced at different rodeos every week all summer.
Losing all those rodeos has caused a lot of financial hardship for most in the business.
Rasmussen said he doesn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him, but it’s stressful figuring out how to get by just on federal COVID-19 relief payments. With the rodeos shut down, he’s been working on a farm where he lives in north-central Montana.
“A lot of the time I sit out on a ridge overlooking a river valley trying to figure out what I’m going to do and how I’m going to pay the bills, and what I can do to fix it,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do to fix it.”
Losing income is difficult, but it’s also tough for professional entertainers to spend a summer without feeding off the energy of the crowds.
“We live on that energy,” Rasmussen said. “Cowboys, competitors … the livestock can feel the energy in the air, electricity in the air. It is vital.”
With so many fewer rodeos this year, the sport’s very best will be flocking to Filer this week. The talent level has never been higher.
“It’s just going to be a great week,” Rasmussen said. “This is a great rodeo anyway. But it means more this year.”
