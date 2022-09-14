If you have been wanting to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill, Impulse Improv Classes has got you covered.

Impulse Improv Classes are taught by local comedians Heath and Mollie Harmison who just recently finished their new improv show, “True Crime Comedy.“

Level 1 classes, for people with no experience, will start Sept. 26, and level 2 classes start Sept. 27. Classes will go from 5-7 p.m. above Milners Gate.

Classes will run for 8 weeks and cost $250. At the end of the course, the students will put on a showcase to share their newfound skills.

During classes, people can expect to learn improv and how to get over the fear of being in front of people.

“We’re not teaching people to be funny,” Heath said. “We’re teaching them to get over themselves, to quit worrying about being funny or being seen.”

“We take the strengths in you and thrive on that, to put on entertainment for others,” Mollie said.

By building on the strengths of the students and by teaching them to be confident with improv, it will help them be more confident in everyday life, the Harmisons say.

“Everybody has the ability to do improv,” Heath said. “It promotes growth in everybody.”

Along with teaching their improv classes, the Harmisons also do team-building exercises for companies to help employees build better life skills and to make life work better for them, Mollie said.

“Everybody is who they need to be,” Mollie said. “Some just don’t know it (yet).”

For more information about classes, contact Mollie at molliemae5@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page @impulsecmdy.

If you are interested in learning more about the Harmison’s team building for companies, they will be speaking about it at the Ultimate Keys to Success Instructor Showcase on Oct. 25 at the college of Southern Idaho.