Times-News reporter Julie Wootton-Greener is looking for local residents to talk with for a Big Story that publishes Feb. 24 about a shortage of specialist physicians here in the Magic Valley in areas like neurology and rheumatology and the impact on patients.

The Times-News is looking to interview patients who have experienced a long wait to get an appointment with a specialist — particularity as a new patient — or traveled out of the area to get care after not being able to get an appointment in a timely manner.

To help, call 208-735-3204 or email jwootton@magicvalley.com.

