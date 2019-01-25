Times-News reporter Julie Wootton-Greener is looking for local residents to talk with for a Big Story that publishes Feb. 24 about a shortage of specialist physicians here in the Magic Valley in areas like neurology and rheumatology and the impact on patients.
The Times-News is looking to interview patients who have experienced a long wait to get an appointment with a specialist — particularity as a new patient — or traveled out of the area to get care after not being able to get an appointment in a timely manner.
To help, call 208-735-3204 or email jwootton@magicvalley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.