TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Foundation will present A Girlfriend’s Guide to Giving at 6 p.m. Friday at Stone House & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S. in old town Twin Falls. This event will introduce the Hope Giving Circle.
Hope stands for Helping Others through the Power of Education. A giving circle is a group of people who pool their resources for the purpose of supporting an identified group. The Hope Giving Circle is a program in which community women can come together and support female students at CSI.
Molly Barker, the founder of Girls on the Run and a globally recognized role model for positive change, will speak at the event. In this presentation, she encourages her audience to examine the boxes from which they have lived their lives and to step outside their comfort zone to seek a new, innovative and more joyful context through which to view the world. Barker inspires audiences to question their actions, thoughts and current position in life and to explore the what-ifs to realize their greatest human potential.
“I personally have been helped through the power of education at every step of my journey to complete my degrees,” Barker said in a statement. “Now the time has come for me to help someone else who is, right now, working to earn a degree. The Hope Giving Circle is one way I can do that. It will also give me the opportunity to connect with community women who, like me, believe education is the key to elevating us all.”
Dinner will be provided free of charge, but seating is limited. To RSVP, call 208-732-6395 or email kadamson@csi.edu.
