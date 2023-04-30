In Twin Falls schools, the number of students without stable housing has grown precipitously in recent years. With apartments in short supply and a steadily increasing price of rent, the ongoing housing crisis has resulted in over 400 students in the district qualify as at-risk, homeless, or unaccompanied homeless youth.

“Most of them are working,” Becky Jaynes told the Times-News. Unaccompanied youth are mostly teenagers who are living on their own while finishing high school. “But it takes everything they have to meet their needs.”

Jaynes is at-risk youth coordinator for the district. With support from the Twin Falls Education Foundation and other organizations, Jaynes operates the Angel Fund, which provides a little stability for at-risk youth and their families with gift cards and supplies.

On Friday, Title Fact in Twin Falls held an event to raise awareness about the numbers of at-risk youth in the city. The business invited the community to drop by their building between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to donate money and supplies.

In four hours, the event raised more than $11,000 in cash and goods.

“It’s huge. A donation like that is amazing,” Jaynes told the Times-News. “It will (last us) three to four months.”

Jaynes can talk about the different ways Angel Fund has helped students, from providing toiletries, hygiene products, laundry soap and toilet paper for people housed in Motels, to other instances where unique needs were met.

Jaynes recalled one young man who wanted to play football but didn’t have cleats. Angel Fund covered the cost of cleats so he could join the team.

Another young woman who has been homeless and on her own since she was 16 is racing to complete her graduation requirements so she can graduate with her peers. To do this, she is attending school in-person, taking online classes, and attending night school.

Jaynes said the Angel Fund has paid for the graduation caps and gowns for students without financial means to cover the cost, so they can have what everybody else has and can walk across the stage and graduate.

“It feels so good just to know that we can take some of the pressure off,” Jaynes said.

Title Fact Vice President Rudy Ashenbrener said the outpouring of support from the community is always surprising.

“It’s crazy,” Ashenbrener told the Times-News in a phone call. “We were blown away. And it just speaks volumes of the community.”

When Ashenbrener learned there were more than 400 at-risk and homeless youth in the district, he was stunned.

“That number is kind of jaw dropping,” Ashenbrener said. “And so we thought, what better way to raise awareness and help people in the community band together and donate supplies cash and at the same time raise awareness to that issue.”

As a family-owned, local company, it’s important for Title Fact to give back, Ashenbrener said.

“We’re not special,” he said. “This community is so giving and we need to rely on each other and when there’s a need, it’s not only about gathering around to help support it, but it’s bringing awareness.”

Once the community becomes aware of needs, they rally, Ashenbrener said.

Twin Falls School District is one of many local organizations that Title Fact has held fundraisers for. District public relations director Eva Craner said the company shows up in many ways to support education in the Magic Valley.

“Title Fact has really been going out of its way to help support our schools over the last few years,” Craner told the Times-News in an email. “It seems like every few months they are doing some kind of supply drive or campaign to make sure Twin Falls schools and students are taken care of.”