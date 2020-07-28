Evening traffic to expect delays this week on I-84 near Jerome for blasting
JEROME — Controlled blasting is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday evening in the median of Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome. The work is part of the interstate rehabilitation project and is required to loosen the hard rock in the median.

Work will not begin before 7:30 p.m. and traffic will not be allowed through the area while the controlled blasting is underway. Drivers may encounter delays up to 60 minutes.

The Idaho Transportation Department is asking motorists to consider using alternate routes while this work occurs. Electronic message boards and signage will be activated on the interstate in advance of the event. Motorists are advised to adhere to signs and pay attention to flaggers and pilot cars that will be used to slow traffic on the interstate.

For more information on the project, go to itd.idaho.gov.

