 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evel Knievel monument at Visitor Center restored
0 comments
alert featured

Evel Knievel monument at Visitor Center restored

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The monument to the infamous daredevil who made the town famous has been restored.

Scott Truax and his wife, Yelena, spent Saturday afternoon cleaning and retouching the lettering on the granite before setting an engraved bronze portrait of Robert “Evel” Knievel in place on the face of the monument.

Restoring the Evel Knievel monument

Scott Truax cleans Twin Fall's monument to Evel Knievel before setting a bronze portrait of the daredevil in place Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
Evel Knievel and his monument

Robert 'Evel' Knievel stands at his monument in September 1985, 11 years after his failed attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon in a steam-powered 'skycycle' designed by engineer Bob Truax, in this photo by Twin Falls photographer Vic Graybeal. 

The original plaque, which was pried and stolen from the monument more than 20 years ago, was a map indicating where Knievel’s dirt ramp can still be seen today. Now, Knievel’s portrait — from the cover of Sports Illustrated’s September 1974 issue — adorns the monument.

Truax’s father, Bob Truax, engineered the steam-powered “skycycle” in which Knievel famously failed 46 years ago to jump the Snake River Canyon. Scott Truax followed his father’s design and created a replica of the skycycle that successfully shot Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun over the canyon in 2016.

Restoring the Evel Knievel monument

Scott Truax works Saturday to restore the Evel Knievel monument at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.

Truax raised enough money with a Gofundme account to pay for the bronze etching in three days.

Restoring the Evel Knievel monument

Scott Truax cleans the Evel Knievel monument Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.

“Evel’s fans are very devoted,” he said. “He meant a lot to many people.”

Local donations of materials and cleaning supplies finished the job.

“The way the granite looks against the bronze is perfect,” Scott Truax said, holding the bronze in place for a portrait.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News