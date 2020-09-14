Evel Knievel monument at Visitor Center restored

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The monument to the infamous daredevil who made the town famous has been restored.

Scott Truax and his wife, Yelena, spent Saturday afternoon cleaning and retouching the lettering on the granite before setting an engraved bronze portrait of Robert “Evel” Knievel in place on the face of the monument.

The original plaque, which was pried and stolen from the monument more than 20 years ago, was a map indicating where Knievel’s dirt ramp can still be seen today. Now, Knievel’s portrait — from the cover of Sports Illustrated’s September 1974 issue — adorns the monument.

Truax’s father, Bob Truax, engineered the steam-powered “skycycle” in which Knievel famously failed 46 years ago to jump the Snake River Canyon. Scott Truax followed his father’s design and created a replica of the skycycle that successfully shot Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun over the canyon in 2016.

Truax raised enough money with a Gofundme account to pay for the bronze etching in three days.

“Evel’s fans are very devoted,” he said. “He meant a lot to many people.”

Local donations of materials and cleaning supplies finished the job.

“The way the granite looks against the bronze is perfect,” Scott Truax said, holding the bronze in place for a portrait.

