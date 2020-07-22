Evel Knievel fan to restore monument at Twin Falls Visitor Center

TWIN FALLS — Scott Truax was all smiles last week as he approached a large monument near the Visitor Center.
“We hit our goal!” Truax exclaimed as he reached the granite slab dedicated to motorcycle daredevil Robert “Evel” Knievel’s 1974 attempt to rocket across the Snake River Canyon in a “skycycle.”
Truax’s Gofundme account to raise money to replace a piece of the monument climbed over the $900 mark on July 14. Raised in only three days, the money is enough to pay for a small bronze plate depicting the likeness of the most famous daredevil of all time.
The monument, installed at the stairs to the west walkway of the I.B. Perrine Bridge, was donated by Sunset Memorial in 1985 to the community that Knievel made famous.
More than 20 years ago, the plaque — showing a map indicating where Knievel’s dirt ramp can still be seen today — disappeared without a trace, except for the chisel marks left by the thief who pried the piece from the monument.
Although Knievel famously failed to fly over the 500-foot-deep canyon, he remains one of Truax’s true heroes, second only to Truax’s father, Bob Truax.
Bob Truax engineered Knievel’s steam-powered skycycle — and inherited much of the blame for the jump’s failure. But Scott Truax and Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun in 2016 redeemed Bob Truax’s reputation, as well as Knievel’s, by successfully launching a replica of the skycycle — “Evel Spirit” — over the Snake River Canyon north of Hansen.
At 52, Scott Truax still remembers standing at the canyon rim — nearly 46 years ago, 2 miles upstream from the Perrine Bridge — watching his father’s creation drop from the launch pad and spiral into the canyon below.
He remembers being “disappointed that it didn’t make it across and concerned that it would end up in the river,” he said Tuesday.
At the monument’s dedication in 1985, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Mike Dolton said the legend of Evel Knievel lives on into another generation.
“He has a talent for showmanship unequaled in the realm of American folk art since the days of P.T. Barnum and Buffalo Bill Cody,” Dolton said with Knievel at his side.
The Montana native generated “hundreds of thousands of free advertising for Idaho,” he said. “Evel Knievel has done Twin Falls and Idaho a huge, multi-million dollar favor.”
Scott Truax was ready to pay for the new plaque out of his own pocket, but he realized Knievel’s other fans might want in on the tribute.
“Evel’s fans are very devoted,” he said. “He meant a lot to many people.”
He plans to clean up the writing on the monument, which describes Knievel as an explorer, motorcyclist and daredevil, and to polish the stone “so it looks better than new,” Truax said.
He expects the plaque to be ready to install on the monument in a month or so.
“I think (Knievel’s) legacy is he taught a whole generation that if we can dream it, we can do it,” he said. “I’m not sure if kids are getting that these days.”
