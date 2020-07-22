Evel Knievel fan to restore monument at Twin Falls Visitor Center

At 52, Scott Truax still remembers standing at the canyon rim — nearly 46 years ago, 2 miles upstream from the Perrine Bridge — watching his father’s creation drop from the launch pad and spiral into the canyon below.

He remembers being “disappointed that it didn’t make it across and concerned that it would end up in the river,” he said Tuesday.

At the monument’s dedication in 1985, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Mike Dolton said the legend of Evel Knievel lives on into another generation.

“He has a talent for showmanship unequaled in the realm of American folk art since the days of P.T. Barnum and Buffalo Bill Cody,” Dolton said with Knievel at his side.

The Montana native generated “hundreds of thousands of free advertising for Idaho,” he said. “Evel Knievel has done Twin Falls and Idaho a huge, multi-million dollar favor.”

Scott Truax was ready to pay for the new plaque out of his own pocket, but he realized Knievel’s other fans might want in on the tribute.

“Evel’s fans are very devoted,” he said. “He meant a lot to many people.”