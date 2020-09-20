 Skip to main content
Evacuations lifted, Badger Fire now 12% contained
breaking featured

Evacuations lifted, Badger Fire now 12% contained

Badger Fire and Rock Creek

A helicopter tanker flies overhead heading to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — A mandatory evacuation order was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday for homes near the Rock Creek Fire, which officials said is now 12% contained.

Residents are allowed back into homes in Rock Creek Canyon and Dry Creek, but other people are asked to stay out of the area as firefighting continues. Rock Creek Road remains closed at the BLM/private land boundary.

The Sawtooth National Forest closure remains in effect.

More accurate mapping Sunday morning showed the fire is now 89,090 acres — a little less than the 99,625 acres announced Saturday.

Bombadier “Super Scooper” airtankers were able to use water from Murtaugh Lake Saturday to drop on hot spots in the fire near Magic Mountain Ski Area, the U.S. Forest Service said. Firefighters secured vacation cabins and camp structures near the ski area.

Feller-bunchers, dozers and hand crews built a line from Elk Butte south to Goose Creek on the western edge of the fire. Heavy equipment cleared large rocks and debris from roads below steep slopes within the perimeter. The fire line in Trapper Creek area is now contained.

On Sunday, feller-bunchers and dozers will work in the Magic Mountain area to construct direct and indirect line, assisted by aviation resources as conditions allow. Progress will continue on direct and indirect line construction on all other uncontained edges of the Badger Fire.

Map shows fire boundary as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in orange, 10 p.m. Thursday in red, as of 8 p.m. Friday in purple and 8 p.m. Saturday in yellow.

Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.

