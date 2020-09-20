Evacuations lifted, Badger Fire now 12% contained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — A mandatory evacuation order was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday for homes near the Rock Creek Fire, which officials said is now 12% contained.

Residents are allowed back into homes in Rock Creek Canyon and Dry Creek, but other people are asked to stay out of the area as firefighting continues. Rock Creek Road remains closed at the BLM/private land boundary.

The Sawtooth National Forest closure remains in effect.

More accurate mapping Sunday morning showed the fire is now 89,090 acres — a little less than the 99,625 acres announced Saturday.

Bombadier “Super Scooper” airtankers were able to use water from Murtaugh Lake Saturday to drop on hot spots in the fire near Magic Mountain Ski Area, the U.S. Forest Service said. Firefighters secured vacation cabins and camp structures near the ski area.

Feller-bunchers, dozers and hand crews built a line from Elk Butte south to Goose Creek on the western edge of the fire. Heavy equipment cleared large rocks and debris from roads below steep slopes within the perimeter. The fire line in Trapper Creek area is now contained.