Minidoka Dam
Established in 1909, the Minidoka Dam’s power plant is still cranking out electricity.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — The Bureau of Reclamation has issued its final environmental assessment for a plan to rehabilitate a draft tube bulkhead structure at Minidoka Dam.

The report says no long-term impacts to recreation are expected since the project area is closed to public access.

The project will remove, replace and reinforce the bulkhead gates and components and sluice gates in the Minidoka Powerplant Unit 7 to improve the structural integrity of the power plant and avoid further deterioration that could lead to potential structural failure.

The current state of the Unit 7 structure, which has undergone degradation over its 75 years in service, has created the need for this action, the bureau said.

The final EA and FONSI are available at usbr.gov/pn/programs/ea/idaho/minidokaunit/index.html.

For a printed copy of the reports, call Amy Goodrich at 208-383-2250.

