Enjoying the view

Randy Maestas, left, and Braelyn Dana talk as they enjoy the view of the Snake River Canyon on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Saturday saw scattered showers throughout the day and Sunday was a little hazy, but the week is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-90s.
Another Look: Week of July 13-19, 2022
Junior Theater Camp at CSI
Camp counselor Maggie Ryan applies makeup to campers during Junior Theater Camp on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho GOP Convention held in Twin Falls
Tom Luna, Executive Committee chairman, speaks while Representative Laurie Lickley applauds behind him during the Idaho GOP Convention on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Ride the Cyclone
Audrey Howe, who plays Jane Doe in the show, tests her microphone Thursday, July 14, 2022, before the start of the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's rendition of 'Ride the Cyclone' at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Iszabelle Zamora, left, chants while holding her sign that says, 'All My Homies Hate the SCOTUS' during a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Raquel Juarez takes part in a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls. The protest was held just outside of the Idaho's GOP convention.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls takes on Upper Valley
Twin Falls pitcher Nolan Hardesty throws against Upper Valley on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
American Solar Challenge
The MIT solar car crosses the finish line Saturday, July 16, 2022, during the American Solar Challenge at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. Each solar car was designed and built by college-level students. The eight day race began in Independence Missouri and ended at the College of Southern Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Industry growth in Jerome County
Larry Hall, executive director at Jerome 20/20, Inc., talks about growth Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jerome.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mary Alice Park adds more fun
Art Hoag talks about how his park came to be Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at Mary Alice Park in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mary Alice Park adds more fun
Flowers are in bloom Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at Mary Alice Park in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Party brings community front and center to Action Academy
Ariahann McCray, 6, plays in a foam pile with other children during a summer party Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Action Academy in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Party brings community front and center to Action Academy
Carter Petramalo battles a buddy with foam tubes during a summer party Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Action Academy in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTO BLOG: Nash's top shots from June, 2022
EcoFlight tour around South Central Idaho
Shoshone Falls is seen during an EcoFlight tour concerning the Lava Ridge Wind Project on Monday, June 13, 2022, from Twin Falls, Idaho. According to the Twin Falls City website, at 212 feet tall and 900 foot wide, Shoshone Falls is one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States surpassing the height of the famous Niagara Falls.
NOTE: Whenever I get to go up in a plane for work I end up shooting everything I can from above, including our famous waterfall.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Agriculture around the valley
Francisco Biberos clears rows for better irrigation Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County, Idaho.
NOTE: We were looking for agricultural pictures for a story and came across Biberos and his crew clearing out rows. I like the color and the simplicity of this photo.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Adaptive climbing therapy reaches new heights
David Fowers, physical therapist with Primary Therapy Source, helps JJ Comer, 5, climb the wall during his adaptive climbing therapy session Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Gemstone Climbing Center in downtown Twin Falls, Idaho.
NOTE: Fowers works so well with his clients, you know he's passionate about the work he does. I liked the clean space to the left and all the color from the wall on the right.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Viki Le Fevre Mountain Bike Skills Park dedication
The public gathers while mountain bikers Noah Thompson, 12, center, and Henry Cutler, 12, foreground, hit the trail during the Viki Le Fevre Mountain Bike Skills Park ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
NOTE: I was trying to find a unique angle and this is what I came up with.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
Brandon Groux, a BASE jumper from Montana, does a front flip off the west side of the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge on Friday afternoon, June 10, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
NOTE: I actually met Groux at a coffeeshop in Page, Arizona while on vacation. As a skydiver he had always wanted to try BASE Jumping off our famous bridge so when he showed up I got a call to come hang out for a bit.
DREW NASH
Viki Le Fevre Mountain Bike Skills Park dedication
Courtney Frost, senior program officer with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation, speaks during the Viki Le Fevre Mountain Bike Skills Park ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
NOTE: I was trying to frame up Frost with one of the bikes during the dedication and this is what I came up with.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Best Sport Photos of 2021
Volleyball
Twin Falls' Brenley Hansen (15) hits the ball over to Burley during a volleyball match Oct. 5 at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Track and Field
Wendell's Bryan Ramirez runs in the 4X200 during the track and field state championships May 22 at Middleton High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian's Maddy Shetler launches a pass after a loose ball battle against Lakeside's Martina Rivera during the 1A DI championships Feb. 17 at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Cheer
Jerome High School cheerleader Madeline Villa performs Aug. 11 at the Jerome County Fair.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Track and Field
Twin Falls’ Madelyn Tingey competes in the high jump during the 4A track and field championships May 22 at Eagle High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Golf
Wendell's Matthew Dahl gets himself out of the rough on hole 16 during the Ranch 93 Invitational on April 19 at the 93 Golf Ranch course near Jerome.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer
Kimberly's Abby Blunt (15) consoles goalkeeper Macee Cook after their loss to Community School during the High Desert Conference district championship Oct. 14 at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Baseball
Twin Falls' Tai Walker gets to second base against Bonneville's shortstop during the 4A state baseball championships May 20 at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls. This is a four-image multiple exposure composite done in-camera.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Cross-Country
College of Southern Idaho's Cade Smith finishes the Idaho Milk Products CSI Cross-Country Classic with a time of 22:57 on Sept. 3 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Softball
Filer's Reegan Carter, left, and Kamrin Barnes embrace in the dugout during the 3A state softball championships May 21 at Timberline High School in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title Oct. 23 during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Swimming
Colby Dixon, of Canyon Ridge, competes in the boys 200 yard freestyle Oct. 27 during the District IV championship swim meet at the Twin Falls City Pool.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge keeper Eli Cook dives to stop a shot by Jerome Sept. 15 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
CSI Men's Basketball
CSI freshman Eric Grier reacts after dunking the ball on Gregory Valezuela, of Community Christian College, Jan. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Wakeboarding
Ryan Shimabukuro splashes through the wake as he lands a trick in the Veterans 40 and Over division July 10 during the 23rd annual Wake in the Snake grassroots wakeboard competition at the Burley Golf Course Marina.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Wrestling
Noyd Monroe, of Kuna, tries to slip out of the grasp of Prabin Darjee, of Canyon Ridge, in their 106 pound match Dec. 17 during the seventh annual Wiley Dobbs Invitational at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Monroe pinned Darjee at 3:35.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Dance
The Twin Falls Bruinettes get pumped up before they head out to compete in the 4A Military category March 20 during the 2021 Dance State Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Rodeo
Macy Anderson ties up her goat in the goat tying competition March 12 during the 45th annual College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Volleyball
Oakley junior Falon Bedke tries to tip the ball over the net but Valley senior Kyra Balls is ready with the block Sept. 29 at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball
Dietrich sophomore Ellie Hoskisson snatches the ball before Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong can get a hand on it Dec. 8 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Golf
Oakley sophomore Ethan Toribau hits his ball onto the green April 15 during the Oakley Invite at River's Edge Golf Club in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Wrestling
Derek Matthews, of Declo, picks up Wyatt Castagneto, of Glenns Ferry, in their 160-pound championship bout Jan. 16 during the Magic Valley Classic wrestling tournament at Wendell High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Football
Gooding senior Colston Loveland brings down Jerome tight end Gavin Capps as Gooding senior Taylor Cavitt jumps over them Aug. 27 during the season opener at Gooding High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Bowling
Burley senior Mackenzie Sutliff watches to see where her ball will strike the pins Feb. 10 during the girls district singles tournament at Snake River Bowl in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Softball
Filer second baseman Reegan Carter sits in the dugout after being benched in the last inning April 30 during the game against Wood River at Filer High School in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Boys Basketball
Wendell sophomore Diego Torres finishes out the fourth quarter from the tunnel leading to the locker room March 5 during the semi-final game of the 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament against Ambrose at Eagle High School in Eagle. Torres took a hard fall in the third quarter and left the game with an injury. He returned briefly in the fourth quarter before sitting the rest of the game out.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge sophomore Charlotte Chesley heads the ball away from Twin Falls senior Kaylin Bailey Sept. 1 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Softball
Filer senior McCarty Stoddard works on her batting form March 17 at Filer High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Cheer
Minico sophomore Alaynie Wilcox flies through the air in the 4A Stunt All Girl competition March 19 during the 2021 State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Volleyball
Kimberly libero Jessie Perron reacts after winning the second match of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament against Filer on Oct. 20 at Kimberly High School.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge's Charlotte Chesley gets to the ball against Twin Falls' (13) during the district championship Oct. 13 at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls' Aldon Martin heads the ball during a match against Canyon Ridge Sept. 1 at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer
Filer's Izzy Garcia reacts to a goal against Declo during a match Sept. 28 in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rodeo
Cowboy Tyler Smith competes in the bareback event July 29 at the Lincoln County Rodeo in Shoshone.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting dribbles behind her back against Sandpoint during the girls 4A championships Feb. 20 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
