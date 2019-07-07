TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Downtown Commons, 149 Main Ave. E. The event will include live music, food vendors, a bounce house and the splash pad. For more information, go to twinfallstonight.com.
The schedule of bands follows:
- July 10 — The Opskamatrists
- July 17 — Aaron Golay and the Original Sin
- July 24 — Crossfire
- July 31 — Blaze & Kelly
- Aug. 7 — Eric May Band
- Aug. 14 — Britnee Kellogg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.