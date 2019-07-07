{{featured_button_text}}
Eric May Band

The Eric May Band plays during Twin Falls Tonight Aug. 15, 2018 in downtown Twin Falls. It will perform this year on Aug. 7. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Downtown Commons, 149 Main Ave. E. The event will include live music, food vendors, a bounce house and the splash pad. For more information, go to twinfallstonight.com.

The schedule of bands follows:

  • July 10 — The Opskamatrists
  • July 17 — Aaron Golay and the Original Sin
  • July 24 — Crossfire
  • July 31 — Blaze & Kelly
  • Aug. 7 — Eric May Band
  • Aug. 14 — Britnee Kellogg

