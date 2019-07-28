{{featured_button_text}}
Concerts

People mingle as they listen to the band MAW during the Twin Falls Tonight event July 23, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DREW NASH

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Downtown Commons, 149 Main Ave. E. The event will include live music, food vendors, a bounce house and the splash pad. For more information, go to twinfallstonight.com.

The remaining schedule of bands is as follows:

  • July 31 — Blaze & Kelly
  • Aug. 7 — Eric May Band
  • Aug. 14 — Britnee Kellogg

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments