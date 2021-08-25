Enjoy Kelley's Canyon Orchard for more than the fruit

“It’s not work; it’s a way of life,” Robin Kelley said.

In 2019, the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Department of Agriculture designated the orchard as an Idaho Century Farm. The Century Farm program recognizes a farm or ranch owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years. The Kelley family has owned the orchard for 113 years.

The orchard has a long history of welcoming the public for the pick-your-own experience. The Kelley sisters don’t just sell fruit; they also strive to make a visit to the orchard a magical experience.

She hopes visitors make the most of the trip to the orchard.

“Ours is one of the last original orchards left,” Robin Kelley said. “The drive is so beautiful.

“We really do focus on our community and customers. We help people understand that produce is a product of nature — that what you are about to consume took a year to create.”

Focusing on ways to enhance the orchard experience, the Kelley’s have turned an old home on the property into an Airbnb. Visitors to the orchard are invited to picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds.