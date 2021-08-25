Enjoy Kelley's Canyon Orchard for more than the fruit

Tucked away deep in the Snake River Canyon north of Filer, a century-old orchard lies miles away from the stress of modern life. Once you’ve been there, you’ll want to visit the orchard over and over again.
Luckily for all of us, the owners of Kelley’s Canyon Orchard invite fruit lovers to pick their own peaches, plums and pears or to purchase fruit already picked by their staff.
The 15-acre setting is historic. John Steele Gourley started the orchard in 1908; the orchard is now owned and operated by two of Gourley’s great-granddaughters.
The orchard feels a bit like being in a timewarp, co-owner Robin Kelley said.
“It’s disconnected from the hubbub and reality of everyday life,” Kelley said. “It recenters your soul and sense of being.”
A family tradition
Kelley has had both hands in the business her entire life. She and her sister grew up working hard — and playing hard — in the orchard.
“It’s a labor of love,” Gretchen Kelley told the Times-News five years ago. “It’s what we do. It’s who we are.”
It’s still what they do.
The women’s father, Richard Kelley, owned the orchard for nearly 50 years until his death in 2014. The orchard was their father’s greatest love.
“It’s not work; it’s a way of life,” Robin Kelley said.
In 2019, the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Department of Agriculture designated the orchard as an Idaho Century Farm. The Century Farm program recognizes a farm or ranch owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years. The Kelley family has owned the orchard for 113 years.
The orchard has a long history of welcoming the public for the pick-your-own experience. The Kelley sisters don’t just sell fruit; they also strive to make a visit to the orchard a magical experience.
She hopes visitors make the most of the trip to the orchard.
“Ours is one of the last original orchards left,” Robin Kelley said. “The drive is so beautiful.
“We really do focus on our community and customers. We help people understand that produce is a product of nature — that what you are about to consume took a year to create.”
Focusing on ways to enhance the orchard experience, the Kelley’s have turned an old home on the property into an Airbnb. Visitors to the orchard are invited to picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds.
On Friday, employee Kassity Kelley — no relation to the owners — helped many first-time customers at the fruit stand.
Alana Steffensen and her husband, Jens, drove from Hagerman to the orchard upon the advice of their neighbors.
“They love the fruit here and have been coming here for a long time,” Alana Steffensen said.
Greg and Connie Tholen were visiting the Magic Valley from their home in Elko, Nevada, and were on their way back to Twin Falls from Hagerman after visiting hot springs in Hagerman when they spotted the orchard.
“The ‘peachy sign’ got us,” Greg Tholen said.