Granger Smith

Smith

 COURTESY OF VISIT SUN VALLEY

SUN VALLEY — The Sun Valley Resort will present Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. with special guest McKenna Faith on Saturday at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Faith will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Smith with Dibbles Jr. will headline at 8:15 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • VIP — $105 buys Tier 1 seating, the VIP party and free entry into Whiskey’s after-party.
  • Tier 1 — $80
  • Tier 2 — $65
  • Tier 3 — $50
  • Tier 4 — $35

The lawn will only open if the bowl seats sell-out two weeks before the event.

To purchase tickets, go to ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1845194.

For event details, go to sunvalley.ticketfly.com/event/1845194/.

Stella’s Shelter Fund will receive $1 for every ticket sold from RJK Entertainment to help under-funded Idaho Animal Shelters. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match that $1 for every ticket sold. For more information or to donate to Stella’s Shelter Fund, go to stellasshelterfund.com/.

