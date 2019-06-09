FILER — Don’t bark up the wrong tree for entertainment next week. The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho Annual Dog Show will be free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy the shows at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds at the junction of U.S. Highway 30 and Fair Ave., Filer.
Attend if you love dogs, have a favorite breed, want to see other breeds, wonder what it takes to do obedience and rally or wonder what those dog shows are all about — whether its conformation, agility or rally. You’ll learn it all.
For more information, go to snakeriverkc.com.
