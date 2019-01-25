TWIN FALLS — A planned construction project on a steep canyon road could take five months and delay traffic during the peak season for kayakers, golfers, bikers and joggers.
The city of Twin Falls and J-U-B Engineers Inc. outlined their plan for reconstructing Canyon Springs Grade during a public presentation Wednesday in City Hall. A roomful of residents asked questions about the scope of work, intended work schedule and potential impacts during the hour-and-a-half meeting.
The proposed project timeline could span at least from April through August of this year.
“It is very limited access to a place that is so highly used,” Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek said. “We want to do the project, we just don’t want to ruin your lives while doing it.”
The Canyon Springs Grade project has been years in the making. An ad-hoc committee formed in 2015 to develop a plan to reconstruct the road. In January 2017, the City Council selected from nine alternatives to improve the road for vehicles and pedestrians, opting to reconstruct the road and build an adjacent pathway for up to $6 million.
But after the “snowpocalype” of 2017, the city found it lacked the funds to complete other needed road maintenance and repairs in addition to the Canyon Springs Road project. The construction got pushed back, and the Council last year decided to forgo the pricey pathway and stick to rockfall mitigation and roadway reconstruction, estimated to cost up to $1.7 million.
Pedestrians will be prohibited on the road throughout the entire project (signs already say the road is closed to non-motorized traffic, but people have not heeded them). But a major concern that came up just prior to the meeting was the potential issues for motorists pulling boat trailers. The city is still working out that one.
Here’s a breakdown of what each phase of the project would do and how you might be affected. The city is still accepting public feedback on the proposed schedule/traffic control, which can be emailed to Vitek at tvitek@tfid.org before the project goes out to bid next month.
Rockfall mitigation
“This one keeps me up at night,” said Brian Smith, project manager with J-U-B Engineers.
After careful analysis, engineers and city officials realized it would be almost impossible to totally prevent rocks from breaking loose from the canyon wall. But if they at least aren’t hitting the roadway, then it isn’t as big of a safety issue.
“There’s just not enough money to 100 percent cover that slope and make it risk-free,” Smith said.
The soils out there are highly collapsible, he said. In 2010 a geotechnical engineering firm identified 44 locations along the grade where the potential for falling rock is high. In five places, it was extremely likely to cause damage to people or vehicles.
The proposed rockfall mitigation work would begin around April and include the following:
- Experienced workers would rappel down the canyon wall to pry free small loose boulders. During this time, the road may be closed both ways for 20-minute segments.
- A 27,000 square-foot draped wire mesh will be installed along a high-risk section of the canyon wall. Falling rocks would then be forced to trickle down the mesh into a ditch beside the road, rather than hitting the pavement.
- Sections of the roadway would get a rock catch ditch with 975 linear feet of concrete barrier.
- A rock buttress wall in a key area could help mitigate or eliminate erosion of the canyon wall.
This part of the project would take place Monday through Friday between April and June, but work would cease on the weekends.
“People golf more on the weekends and they kayak more on the weekends and they bike Auger Falls more on the weekends,” Vitek said.
One-lane, one-way traffic would be maintained throughout the project, with at least one lane open at nights with signals.
Roadway reconstruction
The actual roadway reconstruction would take about three months. The road has an average 10 percent grade from the canyon rim. The work would:
- Reconstruct and rehabilitate 3,800 linear feet of roadway
- Improve drainage and mitigate future washouts
- Add a new guardrail below the hairpin turn
- Widen the road where feasible
During construction, there would be one-lane, one-way traffic operations with flagging during work hours. Temporary traffic signals at the top and bottom would control traffic at other times.
This project could begin in July and be completed by September.
The timing of construction can be adjusted if a lot of residents request it, Vitek said. The city struggled with deciding to schedule a longer project with little impact or a shorter project with a “more painful” impact. Canyon Springs Road has average daily traffic of around 1,350 vehicles. It serves as an entrance for the Canyon Springs Golf Course, Centennial Waterfront Park, the wastewater treatment plant and Auger Falls Park. Vehicles also stop often along the first hairpin turn to view the scenic Perrine Coulee waterfall.
