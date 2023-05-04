TWIN FALLS — Students, teachers, parents, and school personnel enjoyed a carnival-like evening during the school district’s Engage in Education event on Tuesday at City Park.

The historic bandshell was the stage for performances from 14 schools in the district, showcasing many of the different arts and music skills of students.

Students from Sawtooth Elementary’s fifth-grade guitar band played well-known songs on their acoustic guitars.

Drama students from Robert Stuart Middle School did improv theater, essentially ad-libbing a number of comedy scenes.

A stunning 45-student choir from Perrine Elementary performed a song from their upcoming show, “Dig It: the Musical,” which featured costumes from ancient civilizations such as Egypt and Greece, as well as skeletons.

Students from Bickel’s third, fourth and fifth grades got things started by performing a song as a choir, followed by leading the crowd in the popular Cha-Cha Slide dance.

Bickel’s music teacher Cecilee Turman said the students had been practicing for several weeks, and it was a great opportunity for them to showcase what they’d learned.

“It’s fun to get together and see all these wonderful kids doing all these (things) they’ve worked so hard on,” Turman told the Times-News.

The district has built opportunities for performance into the school curriculum, and each school has its own calendar packed with recitals, choirs and band. The event at City Park brings everything in to one place, so people can enjoy the efforts of all the schools at once.

“It’s a good venue for this, so all the community can be here at one time,” Turman said. “We don’t just have to see our own school, we can see all the other schools, too. That’s one of my favorite things.”

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said it was a great afternoon to mingle, to go around and talk to all the different school personnel.

“It’s really the only event we have where you can come to one place and see something from every school,” Dickenson said. “It’s a great way to interact as a community and support kids.”

The event began in 2022 as a way to bring people together after several years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it went so well they decided to make it an annual event.

The park around the bandshell was lined with tables for each school, and administrators and school board trustees served served hot dogs and snow cones to countless attendees.

