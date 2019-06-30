WOOD RIVER — The new pediatrician at St. Luke’s Wood River is a big hit.
Thanks to a more than $1 million endowment provided through the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Dr. Katie Quayle will be able to care for the community’s youngsters for a long time to come.
Quayle took over as full-time pediatrician last October, after the previous doctor — who provided services only two days a week — retired, according to Joy Prudek, St. Luke’s Wood River spokeswoman.
The endowment campaign started in 2012 and officially ended in March 2019, said Megan Tanous, chief development officer for the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
“I appreciate how committed the community and the Foundation is to having pediatrics in the valley,” Tanous said.
Quayle reflected on her six months at St. Luke’s Wood River and the prospect of serving her young patients into the future.
“It’s been really wonderful working here, and I am liking the mix of inpatient and outpatient pediatrics. I’m enjoying getting to know the community through meeting some of its younger members as patients”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.