End of the line for MaVTEC: Group that helped build Canyon Rim Trail counts successes and calls it quits.

TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Rim Trail is a crowning jewel for outdoor-lovers in south-central Idaho, frequented by countless residents and visitors alike. The Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee (MaVTEC), led by Jaime Tigue, is one organization that helped play a role in getting the trail connected. Now, after 11 years of hard work and success, Tigue is retiring from MaVTEC and the organization is disbanding.

“It’s been a long, awesome run,” Tigue said. “And I’m super thrilled with the results of what our team has done.”

Today, the trail provides seven and a half miles of paved walking, running and biking trail along the Snake River Canyon, traveling from Shoshone Falls in the east all the way to Federation Point in the west. For many years, though, the Canyon Rim Trail existed as a number of segments, separated by private lands.

Over the course of its existence, MaVTEC raised a total of $819,763 to build the final missing sections of the trail. Money came from years of race registrations from well-known events like the Falls to Falls Half run, as well as from auctions, private donations and grants through partnering organizations.

“We definitely feel really accomplished.” Tigue said. “The work that MaVTEC did was a whole team effort. A group of individuals that were just as passionate about the health of our community as I am.”

The city of Twin Falls built portions of the trail over the years as new development took place along the canyon rim. But some sections remained privately held by landowners who had no intention to develop. The city couldn’t acquire the land to complete the trail, and that’s what prompted MaVTEC to form in 2010 to try and build partnerships between public and private interests to connect the portions of trail.

Tigue and MaVTEC did endless outreach, connecting with private landowners, local businesses and organizations, carrying the vision of a better space for walkers, runners and cyclists. Those efforts helped negotiate the sale of a portion of the private land to allow for the trail to be built. Next, they had to raise $600,000 for the purchase price before they could hand the land over to the city.

“The part that I love is connecting with people,” Tigue said “and the relationships we have built, the partnerships, and the respect that I have for people who’ve donated and made this happen. Without them, without the community, without the support, it would not have been successful. It’s all about building those relationships and partnerships, and that was the fun part.”

One way MaVTEC raised funds was by organizing a number of races that have become well-known annual events. Races like the Spirit of the Magic Valley 5k, the Falls to Falls Half Marathon, and the Santa Run 5k which held its 8th event this past weekend. After the bills were paid, and T-shirts distributed, all proceeds from the events went toward completing the last missing segments of the Canyon Rim Trail.

Although MaVTEC will no longer exist, the races they organized will continue to take place under the management of community members.

Shelley McEeun was a volunteer with MaVTEC and supported numerous races that have taken place over the years. For her, the events were a great opportunity for people to achieve personal results, while helping MaVTEC achieve its fundraising aims.

“Every event was special,” McEeun said. “I was always a person out there cheering people on at a corner, I just loved that hands-on opportunity to see people complete their goals at the actual events themselves.”

McEeun and her husband both gave a lot of time to MaVTEC’s efforts over the years, and she said an amazing thing about it was the group united people who might not otherwise associate with each other. They were united by a common goal.

“We were there as a core group working toward this goal of bettering the trails and making better opportunities for people to use the trails and have access,” McEeun said. “It gave us this commonality, this thing to work for together, and I don’t think enough of that happens today.”

In 2017, after countless fundraisers, auctions, open houses, and door-to-door outreach events, the east section of the trail from Eastland Dr. to the Evel Knievel jump site was completed, connecting the Visitor’s Center to Shoshone Falls for the first time. The eastern portion of the trail from the visitor’s center to Washington St. was completed in 2019.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said MaVTEC was wonderful to partner with, and their contribution was vital to connecting the trail.

“You can hope for an organization like MaVTEC,” Davis said. “and the beautiful thing about them is it’s organic. It’s people that have the passion for something and are willing to do the work to make things happen. Sometimes as a public entity you want to create that kind of thing but it has to happen organically, and Mavtec was organic. It was a group of people with a leader that had a vision.”

“I think it’s going to be a real loss for the Parks and Recreation department and the City of Twin Falls to lose that partnership,” Davis said.

Cindy Collins was with MaVTEC from the beginning. An enthusiast for fitness, the Twin Falls realtor frequently joined running groups in the area for training runs.

“We knew that we needed safer places for people to run, walk, bike, and enjoy our beautiful canyon with their families,” Collins said.

While there are still more dreams for trail enhancement in Twin Falls, Collins said, it may be up to others to take up the effort.

“It makes me sad to think that MaVTEC’s going away, because we’ve been able to accomplish a lot,” Collins said. “We’ve talked about how we would like to see it now go down in to Rock Creek Canyon ... but it looks like that will be for maybe another organization.”

