TWIN FALLS — It’s still a few weeks away, but autumn is on the horizon, and some people’s seasonal allergies will soon flare up.
While trees and grasses may cause people misery during the spring and summer months, sagebrush, mold, ragweed and other weeds can make life tough for many during the fall, said Dr. Kylan Peterson of St. Luke’s Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic.
Just how bad seasonal allergies will be is weather-dependent, Peterson said. His experience indicates as the weather cools into September, the growth and blooming of the weeds increases, seeming to aggravate allergies.
When it comes to mold, more rain contributes to that growth and the associated allergic reactions, Peterson said. The Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic treats more patients in the spring and fall, due to seasonal allergies.
It’s possible to determine a patient’s specific allergies through either skin or blood tests, he said.
“We test all common allergens,” Peterson said, including trees, weeds, grasses, dogs, cats, horses and dust. Once the allergies have been identified, immunotherapy can be used to alleviate the symptoms.
Immunotherapy can be either weekly shots over a period of three to five years, or prescription drops placed under the tongue on a daily basis at home, Peterson said.
“It’s meant to desensitize people to the things they are allergic to,” he said.
For seasonal allergies, there are other options, Peterson said. “The No. 1 treatment is a steroid nasal spray.”
Flonase, or its equivalent, can be purchased over the counter and is completely safe, Peterson said. The steroid component is more a topical treatment and not the same as taking steroid injections or pills.
David Nelson, pharmacist at Sav-Mor Drugs in downtown Twin Falls, recommends non-drowsy antihistamines for seasonal allergies.
“It used to be, the downside of antihistamines were that they’d make you sleepy,” Nelson said.
Now, Claritin or Zyrtec have eliminated that side effect, and it’s only necessary to take one pill a day.
“The key to relieving seasonal allergies is, as soon as symptoms show up, start taking the pills,” Nelson said. “Don’t wait until you’re miserable.”
Peterson concurred that oral antihistamines work well to treat seasonal allergies. Decongestants which contain pseudoephedrine — such as Sudafed — can raise a person’s blood pressure or increase heart rate.
“They’re not really meant for long-term treatment,” he said.
The decongestants only treat the symptoms, Nelson said, while antihistamines seem to address to cause of the allergy, though he says that view has been disputed by some in his profession.
In the end, the reason some people experience seasonal allergies is unknown, Peterson said, adding allergies are not genetic or hereditary.
“It’s not known what predisposes someone to allergies,” he said.
