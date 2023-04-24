They aren't just bowls.

Whether striped or polka-dotted, the bowls to be distributed at Tuesday’s Empty Bowls fundraiser symbolize much more. They serve as a daily reminder of the people in the community who go to bed hungry.

And they are painted, one by one, at the hands of community members who pay for the opportunity to paint bowls for the event, with the ceramic studio Hands On waiving the fees for glazing and firing.

Hands On owner Ashley Dubois said there are dedicated groups, many coming from local businesses and individuals who stand ready to paint the bowls at the start of each year.

“We make a post saying, ‘Guess what time it is? It’s Empty Bowls time,’” Dubois said, and people ages “2 to 102” paint about 300 bowls.

The colorful bowls range from “simplistic to very artistic,” said Ken Robinette, CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership which has held the fundraiser for 14 years. In years past, some of the bowls have had patriotic themes or painted with butterflies or bumblebees.

In addition to getting a colorful bowl, those attending listen to live music, sample more than a dozen gourmet soups and have the chance to win prizes.

It’s for a special effort this time around, as South Central Community Action, which supports 16 southern Idaho food pantries, has outgrown its warehouse, Robinette said. It is ready to launch a capital campaign to help pay for construction of more warehouse space to the back of its building on Washington Street South.

“We have the space and ability,” he said, “but don’t have the funds to do it.” Specific dollar amount hasn’t been determined for the project, which might add an additional 12,000 square feet.

Thousands of dollars have been spent toward storage of food each year and Robinette would prefer to have that money go toward needy families.

The Empty Bowls event, which has sold out this year, has grown from the Turf Club, to what was then Canyon Crest and now to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

This year's event promises bigger prizes and more entertainment, Robinette said. One of the bigger prizes is a freezer provided by Glanbia that will be filled with frozen tater tots, and ham and bacon from Falls Brand.

Live music will be provided by Johnny U, Brett Reid and Carson Hasher.

Local restaurants including Jakers, Rock Creek, Scooter's and Elevation 486 create the variety of gourmet soups.

And while Robinette has always been too busy running the event to sit down to a hot bowl of soup, he knows which variety he would sample if he had the chance.

“I’d get in line for the lobster bisque,” he said.