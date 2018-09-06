Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Small Business Development Center will host the second annual All Employer Health Care Summit from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Dinner will cost $20.

The event is intended to help educate businesses on what is happening in the healthcare arena. The agenda includes:

  • 5:30 to 5:40 p.m. — Welcome by Bryan Matsuoka, director of the SBDC
  • 5:40 to 6:15 p.m. — “What Does Disruption in Health Care Look Like?” from a patient, provider, payer and national perspective by Day Egusquiza, president and founder of Patient Financial Navigator Foundation
  • 6:15 to 6:35 p.m. — Health care update: Idaho and national policy issues by Toni Lawson, Idaho Hospital Association government relations
  • 6:35 to 6:55 p.m. — Local health care: Twin Falls update on hot issues by Mike Fenello, St. Luke’s Magic Valley administrator
  • 6:55 to 7:15 p.m. — Pros and cons of health savings accounts by Adam Berry and Day Egusquiza
  • 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. — Question and answer panel by faculty and invited legislative representatives

To register, go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training/.

For more information, call 208-732-6455.

