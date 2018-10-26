GOODING — A man lost his leg below the knee early Tuesday morning while working at a feed plant in town.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was cleaning a large grain bin at about 2 a.m. at J.D. Heiskell Co. when he slipped past the guardrail into a running auger, Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said Friday.
Another worker ran to shut off the auger but not in time to save the leg, Covey said.
The man was flown by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. As of Thursday, his condition was listed as stable, Covey said. "But he has a few surgeries ahead of him."
Gooding County Sheriff's Office also responded, Sheriff Shaun Gough said.
A call to J.D. Heiskell Co. was not returned Friday afternoon.
