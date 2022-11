TWIN FALLS — A 31-year-old employee died Monday morning after a load of supplies fell on him, officials say.

Brett Eldon Daley of Twin Falls died at 10:30 a.m. at The Rock Yard, 2546 East 3900 North, west of Twin Falls, said Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley.

Next of kin have been notified, Turley said, and OSHA is investigating the incident.