Emergency services respond to incident at Perrine Bridge

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.

TWIN FALLS — Emergency personnel from several agencies responded to an incident at the Perrine Bridge for about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Scanner traffic just after 1 p.m. indicated the incident may have been related to BASE jumping, but officials later determined the incident to be a suicide.

No roads were closed during response to the incident, nor were any secure perimeters established.

Emergency response came from several agencies, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Jerome Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

Activity at the scene lasted approximately an hour, and more responders dispersed shortly after 2 p.m.