TWIN FALLS — Emergency responders rescued a hiker Monday who broke his leg near Auger Falls Heritage Park.
A call came in at 10:59 a.m. about a man hiking near the park, said Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
A rock came loose and struck the man's shin, breaking his leg. A nearby hiker saw the man and called 911.
Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics’ Special Operations Rescue Team responded. They cleared the scene around 2:40 p.m.
Responders decided the best way to rescue the man was to lower ropes down from Meander Point and pull him up, Stewart said. The man was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
